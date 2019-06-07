Barbra Streisand to Perform at Madison Square Garden

Barbra Streisand will bring her legendary live performance home to New York City's Madison Square Garden for the first time in 13 years, it was announced today by her longtime manager Marty Erlichman. "There are no fans like New York Fans!" said Streisand "and I can't wait to return to Madison Square Garden to perform some new songs, some old songs and anything I find in between."

A true icon and arguably one of the most important artists of the last half-century - Barbra Streisand will make her return to Madison Square Garden Saturday, August 3rd. Tickets for this very special show go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 17th at 9:00AM.

Actress, singer, director, composer, producer, author, activist, and best-selling female recording artist, Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career and is the only recording artist or group to achieve number one albums in each of the six consecutive decades. She is the only artist ever to receive Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy, Directors Guild of America, Golden Globe, National Medal of Arts and Peabody Awards, as well as Frances Legion d'Honneur, the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award and is the first female film director to receive the Kennedy Center Honors. In 2015, President Barack Obama presented her with the highest civilian honor the United States bestows, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 17 at 9:00AM and will be available through Ticketmaster Charge By Phone (1-866-858-0008) and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Tickets will also be available in person on Tuesday, June 18 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.





