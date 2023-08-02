Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Opens Registration For 2023-24 School Year Programs

Classes are available for all ages and levels of experience!

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Photo 2 Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show? Photo 3 Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show?
Photos: Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE Opening Night Gala Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE Opening Night Gala

Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Opens Registration For 2023-24 School Year Programs

Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Opens Registration For 2023-24 School Year Programs

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance announces that registration is now open for its 2023-24 school year programs, for dancers from early childhood through young adult. Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. The School is an accredited training center that leads with a holistic curriculum for today's young dancer, with classes taught by a stunning array of faculty members who are also renowned professional dance artists. Classes are available for all ages and levels of experience!

"We are so excited to get back into the full swing of things as we welcome students and families to register for our 2023/24 school year," said Michelle Manzanales, Director, School of Dance. "It is an honor to introduce young dancers to the joy of dance, and to shepherd pre-professional standouts as they continue to hone their skills. We are immensely proud of the depth and breadth of our bilingual educational practices and of our talented faculty and we can't wait for the school year to begin!"

Los Pasitos: Early Childhood Program (Ages 2-5)

Los Pasitos Early Childhood Program is for ages 2-5 merges creativity, cultures, and technique. Its curriculum focuses on developing coordination, spatial awareness, and musicality, with an emphasis on each child's individual self-expression. Students learn proper dance etiquette, explore the wide spectrum of Latino cultures, and build a solid foundation for dance training in a joyful, creative environment.

Encuentros: Open Class Program (Ages 6-18)

Providing the young dance enthusiast with cultural enrichment alongside excellent dance training, the Encuentros Program offers something for everyone. Developed with the highest level of artistic excellence, our program supports dancers interested in taking anywhere from one to multiple dance classes per week. Offering a wide array of classes including Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Latin Rhythms, Afro-Caribbean, Salsa, Jazz, and Tap, our students can create a tailored schedule to fit their needs.

La Academia: Pre-Professional Program (Ages 7-23)

The School's pre-professional division, La Academia, trains eclectic, versatile dancers who stand out in a competitive field of dance for their mastery of the classical ballet tradition, contemporary techniques, Spanish Dance, and performance skills. Designed to develop young artists wanting high level training in a nurturing, friendly, and fun environment, the program is also especially helpful for students interested in attending performing arts schools, conservatory/university programs, and/or those pursuing a career in dance. High school and college-aged students that reach Level 5 in La Academia have the option of pursuing the full curriculum or one of three specialized tracks-ballet, Spanish dance, or contemporary.

For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school.



RELATED STORIES

1
Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs Photo
Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs

Sara Bareilles and Michael R. Jackson are the latest Broadway songwriters to join the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. The join the previously announced Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul in writing musical numbers for the Broadway musical-themed season. Watch the video of the trailer now!

2
Review Roundup: Danny Tejeras TOROS at Second Stage Theater Photo
Review Roundup: Danny Tejera's TOROS at Second Stage Theater

Second Stage Theater just celebrated opening night of TOROS by Danny Tejera and directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. This limited engagement runs through August 13 at the McGinn/Cazale Theater on Broadway at 76th Street. Toros was presented as a part of the Judith Champion New Voices Reading Series in 2022.

3
Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LETS CALL HER PATTY Photo
Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY

In this video, go inside opening night of Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3just celebrated opening night of the world premiere production of LET’S CALL HER PATTY, a new play by Zarina Shea, directed by Margot Bordelon.

4
Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to The Entertainment Community Fund Photo
Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to The Entertainment Community Fund

Learn about Seth MacFarlane's incredible $1 million donation to the Entertainment Community Fund, demonstrating his unwavering support for the entertainment industry. Discover how this generous contribution will help those within the community and further promote the importance of supporting artists and creatives.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Casey Cott and Courtney Reed Take First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALPhotos: Casey Cott and Courtney Reed Take First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Wake Up With BWW 8/2: Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim in PETER PAN GOES WRONG, and More!Wake Up With BWW 8/2: Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim in PETER PAN GOES WRONG, and More!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3
Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of MJPhotos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of MJ

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You