Ballet Hispánico Open Classes Online Through May 22

Ballet Hispánico Open Classes in Afro-Cuban, Ballet, Contemporary and Yoga are now available daily for all levels via Zoom as Pay-What-You-Can, $5 suggested fee. Details are available at https://www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/class-schedule.

Class Schedule (Weeks of 5/18, 5/25, 6/1:)

Mondays at 10:30am

Ballet (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Vanessa Valecillos, Founding Member of Luna Negra Dance Theater & Former Ballet Hispánico Company Member

Mondays at 12:30pm

Vinyasa Flow Yoga - Open Company Class, Melissa Verdecia, Company Member

Mondays at 6pm

Capoeira (Open Level) - Open Company Class, Leonardo Brito, Company Member

Tuesdays at 10:30am

Contemporary (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Mario Zambrano, Associate Director at Julliard School, Choreographer & Former Dancer with Nederlands Dans Theater and Batsheva Dance Company

Tuesdays at 12:30pm

Ballet (Beg/Int) - Open Company Class, Laura Lopez, Company Dancer

Wednesdays at 10:30am

Ballet (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Charla Genn, Juilliard School Ballet Instructor

Wednesdays at 12:30pm

Power Yoga Workout- Open Company Class, Melissa Verdecia, Company Member

Thursdays at 10:30am

Contemporary (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Mario Zambrano, Associate Director at Julliard School, Choreographer & Former Dancer with Nederlands Dans Theater and Batsheva Dance Company

Thursdays at 12:30pm

Ballet (Beg/Int) - Open Company Class, Laura Lopez, Company Dancer

Fridays at 10:30am

Ballet (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Ana Novoa, Former Principal Dancer, National Ballet of Cuba, English National Ballet

Fridays at 12:30pm

Afro-Cuban (Open Level) - Open Company Class, Lyvan Verdecia, Company Dancer

# B Unidos

The Instagram series features videos created by the three arms of the Ballet Hispánico: the professional company, the School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnership (CAP) and featuring the hashtag #BUnidos at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/.

Daily, the company releases a new video generated by the dancers, teachers and administrators with the goal of serving as class, exercise, and inspiration: Motivational Mondays (inspirational messages), Take Action Tuesdays (technique tips for young dancers), Wepa Wednesdays Watch Parties, Therapeutic Thursdays (focus on conditioning, health and wellness, stretching), and Flashback Fridays (retrospective looks at past 50 years from Ballet Hispánico's archives).

"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time and we hope that these videos provide a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Now more than ever, it is important to band together in support of the arts. The personal and professional challenges that we have already endured and will continue to face over the next few weeks or months are significant. What we can take from this time of cancellations, uncertainty and social distancing is a chance to use our creativity to connect with the community on a new level. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing. Ballet Hispánico was founded upon and has always believed in the importance of reaching and servicing our community through dance and culture. As this pandemic occurs during our 50th Anniversary, it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come, get back to our roots by reaching out to community near and far, and look forward to what is ahead."

