Ballet Hispánico Open Classes Online Through May 22
Ballet Hispánico Open Classes in Afro-Cuban, Ballet, Contemporary and Yoga are now available daily for all levels via Zoom as Pay-What-You-Can, $5 suggested fee. Details are available at https://www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/class-schedule.
Class Schedule (Weeks of 5/18, 5/25, 6/1:)
Mondays at 10:30am
Ballet (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Vanessa Valecillos, Founding Member of Luna Negra Dance Theater & Former Ballet Hispánico Company Member
Mondays at 12:30pm
Vinyasa Flow Yoga - Open Company Class, Melissa Verdecia, Company Member
Mondays at 6pm
Capoeira (Open Level) - Open Company Class, Leonardo Brito, Company Member
Tuesdays at 10:30am
Contemporary (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Mario Zambrano, Associate Director at Julliard School, Choreographer & Former Dancer with Nederlands Dans Theater and Batsheva Dance Company
Tuesdays at 12:30pm
Ballet (Beg/Int) - Open Company Class, Laura Lopez, Company Dancer
Wednesdays at 10:30am
Ballet (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Charla Genn, Juilliard School Ballet Instructor
Wednesdays at 12:30pm
Power Yoga Workout- Open Company Class, Melissa Verdecia, Company Member
Thursdays at 10:30am
Contemporary (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Mario Zambrano, Associate Director at Julliard School, Choreographer & Former Dancer with Nederlands Dans Theater and Batsheva Dance Company
Thursdays at 12:30pm
Ballet (Beg/Int) - Open Company Class, Laura Lopez, Company Dancer
Fridays at 10:30am
Ballet (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Ana Novoa, Former Principal Dancer, National Ballet of Cuba, English National Ballet
Fridays at 12:30pm
Afro-Cuban (Open Level) - Open Company Class, Lyvan Verdecia, Company Dancer
# B Unidos
The Instagram series features videos created by the three arms of the Ballet Hispánico: the professional company, the School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnership (CAP) and featuring the hashtag #BUnidos at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/.
Daily, the company releases a new video generated by the dancers, teachers and administrators with the goal of serving as class, exercise, and inspiration: Motivational Mondays (inspirational messages), Take Action Tuesdays (technique tips for young dancers), Wepa Wednesdays Watch Parties, Therapeutic Thursdays (focus on conditioning, health and wellness, stretching), and Flashback Fridays (retrospective looks at past 50 years from Ballet Hispánico's archives).
"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time and we hope that these videos provide a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Now more than ever, it is important to band together in support of the arts. The personal and professional challenges that we have already endured and will continue to face over the next few weeks or months are significant. What we can take from this time of cancellations, uncertainty and social distancing is a chance to use our creativity to connect with the community on a new level. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing. Ballet Hispánico was founded upon and has always believed in the importance of reaching and servicing our community through dance and culture. As this pandemic occurs during our 50th Anniversary, it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come, get back to our roots by reaching out to community near and far, and look forward to what is ahead."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the college category.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed Sing 'A Million Dreams'
Broadway princesses, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed have come together virtually to perform 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!... (read more)
Original Cast Of FOREVER PLAID Will Reunite For The '30th Plaidiversary' On Facebook Live
Join the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Forever Plaid!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion- Live at BroadwayWorld on Wednesday!
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)