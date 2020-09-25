Ballet Hispánico Named One of America's Cultural Treasures By Ford Foundation
The $160-million-and growing America's Cultural Treasures initiative has so far awarded twenty grants of between $1 million and $6 million to BIPOC organizations.
Ballet Hispánico is committed to its founding mission of access, diversity, and inclusion. Today, after 50 years of living that legacy, it is recognized with an award from the Ford Foundation naming it one of America's Cultural Treasures.
"This remarkable recognition of our work will ensure a deeper impact for our community," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "The foresight of the Ford Foundation to create a coalition of national donors in support of organizations run by and in communities of color creates a social justice megaphone. It is unprecedented. We are overwhelmed by this honor."
The $160-million-and growing America's Cultural Treasures initiative has so far awarded twenty unrestricted grants of between $1 million and $6 million to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) organizations across the country. Ballet Hispánico will receive $4 million over four years.
"This award will contribute to our long-term stability and enable us to continue elevating Black and brown voices. Through our programs that nurture arts leadership, our platform will expand and enhance the growing diverse landscape," said Vilaro.
"Our nation has raised its voice; we need to reframe engrained past structures of hierarchy in the arts. This initiative puts organizations of color at the table," added Vilaro.
