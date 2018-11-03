BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Backstage with Richard Ridge: You're a Mean One, Gavin Lee! Meet the New Grinch of This Holiday Season

Nov. 3, 2018  

All the Whos down in Whoville liked Christmas a lot, but Gavin Lee, who was hard at work getting into character to play Dr. Seuss' most conniving character this holiday season, did not!

Lee, who earned his second Tony nomination earlier this year for his performance in SpongeBob Squarepants, will steal Christmas this season in the title role in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. This limited holiday engagement will run at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 13 through December 30, 2018.

More than two million audience members have already discovered the magic of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. Featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," the Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday musical that The New York Times hails as "100 times better than any bedtime story." Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos. For more information about Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, visit msg.com/grinch

Below, Richard Ridge finds out why Lee can't wait to perform in this particular theatre, how he is going to make the Grinch his own, and so much more!

