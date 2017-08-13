Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
BWW TV: WOODY SEZ Strums Its Way to Broadway in Bryant Park!
The best of Broadway has performed for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances concluded this week.
Watch below as WOODY SEZ's Darcie Deaville, David Finch,David Lutken, and Helen Russell perform a selection of songs from the show!
