BWW TV: The Cast Of THE LIGHTNING THIEF Visits The Top Of The Empire State Building

All Percy Jackson fans know that Olympus is located on the 600th floor of the Empire State Building, so what better place for the cast of Broadway's The Lightning Thief to meet the press? Below, check out video of the company atop NYC's most famous building as they previewed songs from the show!

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is now in previews ahead of a Wednesday, October 16th opening night at the Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th Street).

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

The cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is the full original company of the 2019 tour: Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson, with Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.





