BWW TV Exclusive: Up Close with Star of THE THING WITH FEATHERS, Zachary Booth!

The Barrow Group Theatre Company (Seth Barrish and Lee Brock, Co- Artistic Directors; Robert Serrell, Executive Director), recipient of a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award, continues their 2017-2018 season with the World Premiere of The Thing with Feathers, playing a limited engagement through Saturday, February 10, 2018 at The Barrow Group Mainstage Theatre (312 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor). Directed by Company Co-Artistic Director Seth Barrish, the four-member cast features DeAnna Lenhart, Robert Manning, Jr., Alexa Shae Niziak and Zachary Booth.

A world premiere, with a cast of four, The Thing with Feathers feels almost like a thriller as Scott Organ masterfully spins the tale of a teenage girl who strikes up a relationship with an older man on the internet. Things are not as they seem, however. What appears to be a classic predator tale unravels into a maze of secrets, lies & unexpected truths. As a culture, we are being asked to examine our actions, specifically where power is involved. This play brings that conversation home.

Below, watch as Richard Ridge checks in with Booth to find out more about the play and reminisce about his career on stage and screen.

Booth returns to The Barrow Group after starring in Spine and Pentecost. Broadway: The Winslow Boy. Off- Broadway: The Mound Builders (Signature Theatre), Me Myself & I, Prayer for My Enemy (Playwrights Horizons). Regional: After All the Terrible Things I Do (Huntington). Films include: After Louie, The Revival, Keep the Lights On, Dark Horse, Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist. TV: Currently recurring on "The Good Fight, "Damages" (Michael Hewes), "Gone," "Major Crimes." "Blue Bloods," "Person of Interest.

