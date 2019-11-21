BWW TV: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Kicks Off the Holiday Season on Broadway!

The holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, opened on Broadway last night, November 20, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Playwright Jack Thorne and director Matthew Warchus offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and we're taking you to inside the festivities below!

This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

A Christmas Carol stars Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin as Ghost of Christmas Past, and Tony Award-winner LaChanze as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. They are joined by Erica Dorfler as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless as Jess, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Matthew Labanca as George, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer, and Rachel Prather as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim.





Related Articles