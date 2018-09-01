BWW Social: Steffi DiDomenicantonio Takes Over BWW's Instagram Today For a Behind the Scenes Look at COME FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Steffi DiDomenicantonio is taking over our Instagram account today to give our followers a behind the scenes look at Come From Away!

Follow along to see all of the updates, including a special guest from Gander!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram here!

Steffi is thrilled to become an honorary islander in Come From Away! She is a Dora Award nominated performer who has appeared on stages across Canada and the United States. Selected theatre: Spring Awakening (1st Broadway National Tour), Cinderella (YPT- Dora Nomination), Cabaret, Next to Normal (RMTC), Five Faces/Cinq Visages (Canadian Stage), Peter Pan in Wonderland (Elgin Theatre), Idiot's Delight, Berlin to Broadway, Manhattan: Midtown (Soulpepper), I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (Segal Centre), The Addams Family (Neptune), The Rocky Horror Show (STC), Rooms (WST), Dogfight (Transac), Bittergirl (Charlottetown Festival- World Premiere). Film/TV: Shellers in CBC's Crawford created by Mike Clattenburg, Canadian Idol (Top 5), Sunshine Sketches of a Little Town, Saving Hope, Lost Girl, Nikita, The Rick Mercer Report, Amélie et Compagnie (2 seasons), Moitié Moitié (4 seasons) and the feature film Stage Fright with Meatloaf. Instagram @SteffiD5

