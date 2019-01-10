BWW Polls
BWW Poll: What BroadwayCon Event Are You Most Excited For?

Jan. 10, 2019  

Broadway's exhilarating convention weekend is about to start with BroadwayCon this Friday! With the countless exciting programming announcements from the Avenue Q and You're a Good Man Charlie Brown cast reunions to panels from current Broadway hits like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, and Dear Evan Hansen, the choices of what to see and do are seemingly endless!

So we want to know, which aspect of BroadwayCon are you most looking forward to? Cast your vote in our latest poll below!

