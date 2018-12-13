Stars Revealed for CURSED CHILD Panel at BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon has announced the Tony Award-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast has joined the BroadwayCon 2019 lineup. As part of the Spotlight series, the panel will feature Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger), Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley), Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy), moderated by Melissa Anelli (Co-Founder of BroadwayCon and author of Harry, A History) on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 1:45 p.m.

The BroadwayCon 2019 Schedule can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.

The BroadwayCon 2019 Special Guest lineup can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions present the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now playing at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, New York, NY). For more information, visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com.

The most awarded new play in theatre history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won 25 major US awards with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded play in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play to sold out houses. It officially opened on Broadway on April 22, 2018. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will premiere in Australia at Melbourne's Princess Theatre in January 2019; on the US West Coast at San Francisco's Curran in fall of 2019; and, in Germany at Hamburg's Mehr!-Theater am Großmarkt in spring of 2020.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG.

Anthony Boyle. Broadway debut. Training: Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. Theatre includes Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (original London company, Palace Theatre; Olivier Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play, Critics' Circle Award for Most Promising Newcomer); Herons (Lyric Theatre, Belfast); and East Belfast Boy, which he co-wrote (Ballymac Friendship Centre). Film includes Tolkien (upcoming for Fox Searchlight) and the BAFTA-nominated short film The Party. Television includes "Ordeal by Innocence" (BBC and Amazon), "Come Home" (BBC), "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams: The Commuter," "Game of Thrones." Boyle was recently named one of Screen International's Stars of Tomorrow.

Sam Clemmett. Broadway debut. Theatre includes Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (original London company, Palace Theatre), Wendy & Peter Pan (RSC), Lord of the Flies (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Accolade (St. James Theatre), Nivelli's War (The MAC, Belfast), Wink (Theatre503, London). Television includes "Endeavour" (ITV), "The Musketeers," "Murder Games: The Life and Death of Breck Bednar," "Foyle's War," "Diary of a Snob," "Our World War," "Holby City" and "Doctors." Film includes Survivor and Burn the Clock (short).

Noma Dumezweni. Broadway debut. Theatre includes Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (original London company, Palace Theatre); A Raisin in the Sun (Young Vic; Lyric Hammersmith, Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role); Linda, Feast, Belong (Royal Court); and multiple roles at Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre. Film includes The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Mary Poppins Returns, The Incident and Dirty Pretty Things. Television includes "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams: The Hood Maker," "The Forgiving Earth" and "Doctor Who." She has also directed at The Royal Court Theatre I See You by Mongiwekhaya.

Poppy Miller. Broadway debut. Training: Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. Theatre includes Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (original London company, Palace Theatre); Macbeth, Twelfth Night (Filter Theatre); Water (Filter Theatre, BAM); A Midsummer Night's Dream, Three Sisters (Filter Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith); The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, The Jew of Malta (Almeida Theatre); Hamlet (Theatre Royal, Northampton); Amy's View (Salisbury Playhouse); Bartholomew Fair, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (RSC); Blue Remembered Hills (Sheffield Crucible). Film includes The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll. Television includes "Line of Duty," "A Song for Jenny," "Mapp & Lucia," "Emma," "Red Cap," "Attachments," "Foyle's War," "Endeavour," "The Commander," "Goldplated," "House of Anubis."

Jamie Parker. Theatre includes Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (original London company, Palace Theatre); Guys and Dolls (Savoy Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre); Holes in the Skin, Gondoliers (Chichester Festival Theatre); High Society (The Old Vic); Assassins (Menier Chocolate Factory); Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Henry V, Henry IV, A New World, As You Like It (The Old Globe); The History Boys (National Theatre, Broadway); Racing Demon (Sheffield Crucible); Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (Theatre Royal Haymarket, Chichester Festival Theatre); My Zinc Bed (Northampton); Singer (Tricycle Theatre). Film includes The Lady in the Van, Valkyrie and The History Boys. Television includes "Parade's End," "Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell," "Wire in the Blood" and "Foyle's War."

Alex Price. Broadway debut. Training: Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. Theatre includes Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (original London company, Palace Theatre); 3 Winters (National Theatre); Birdland (Royal Court); Before the Party (Almeida Theatre); Bingo (Young Vic); Beautiful Thing (Royal Exchange); Electra (Gate Theatre); Is Everyone Okay? (Nabokov Touring Project); Colourings (Old Red Lion Theatre). Film includes Storage 24, A Passionate Woman, A Horse With No Name and Clubbed. Television includes "Penny Dreadful," "Silent Witness," "Father Brown," "Doctor Thorne," "Beowulf," "Vera," "Above Suspicion," "Inspector Lewis," "Southcliffe," "Love Matters: Aphrodite Fry," "Going Postal," "Eric & Ernie," "Doctor Who," "Mouth to Mouth," "Merlin" and "Being Human."

Paul Thornley. Broadway debut. Theatre includes Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (original London company, Palace Theatre); A Chorus of Disapproval (Harold Pinter Theatre); London Road, The Miracle (National Theatre); It's a Wonderful Life (Wolsey Theatre Ipswich); In the Red and Brown Water (Young Vic); Private Fears in Public Places (Scarborough Theatre, 59E59 Theaters); Noises Off (National Theatre, Piccadilly Theatre); Spend Spend Spend (Piccadilly Theatre); Scrooge (Dominion Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest, Kiss Me, Kate (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre). Film includes Grimsby, The Mercy, London Road, Man Up, Camera Trap, Les Misérables, Broken, Minions. Television includes "Trauma," "The Crown," "Father Brown," "Doc Martin," "Silk," "Life Begins," "Murderland," "Mutual Friends," "Ashes to Ashes," "Love Soup," "Trollied," "Above Suspicion," "Poirot," "Rapunzel," "Foyle's War."

