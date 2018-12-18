Tina Fey and More Among Lineup for MEAN GIRLS at BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon has announced the award-winning Mean Girls cast and creative team has joined the BroadwayCon 2019 lineup. As part of the Spotlight series, the panel will feature Tina Fey (Book), Jeff Richmond (Music), Nell Benjamin (Lyrics), Casey Nicholaw (Director/Choreographer), Erika Henningsen (Cady Heron), Taylor Louderman (Regina George), Ashley Park (Gretchen Wieners), Kate Rockwell (Karen Smith), Barrett Wilbert Weed (Janis Sarkisian), and Grey Henson (Damian Hubbard) with moderation by Damian Holbrook, Senior Writer at TV Guide Magazine on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

Mean Girls, the award-winning hit new Broadway musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film, is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street), where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Tina Fey is a writer, actor and producer known for her award-winning series "30 Rock" and for nine seasons on "Saturday Night Live" (Weekend Update, Sarah Palin, Mom Jeans). Films: Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Date Night, Mean Girls (her first screenplay). In 2010 she became the youngest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Her book Bossypants has sold 3.5 million copies. She co-created "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix) and is an Executive Producer on "Great News" (NBC). She is thrilled to make her Broadway debut as a writer and not as a dancer in Cats as previously stress-dreamt. She lives in NYC with her husband Jeff Richmond and their two fancy daughters. She dedicates her work here to her mom Jeanne, for loving and feeding the many teenage loudmouths that went on to be characters in this show.

Jeff Richmond is an award-winning composer, songwriter and producer for television, theatre and film. He served as composer and an Executive Producer on NBC's "30 Rock," winning three Primetime Emmy Awards alongside his wife Tina Fey. He was a musical director at The Second City in Chicago and at "Saturday Night Live," where he spent five seasons composing original songs for stars like Jack Black, Queen Latifah and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Jeff's New York theatre credits include his musical Melancholy Baby, the inaugural production of the Ars Nova Theater, and the score for Fully Committed on Broadway starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson. He is currently executive producing, directing and scoring episodes of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" in New York City, where he lives with his wife and their two daughters.

Nell Benjamin. Broadway: Legally Blonde, with Laurence O'Keefe (Olivier Award, Tony nomination). Off-

Broadway and regional: The Explorers Club (Outer Critics Circle, Best Play); Cam Jansen; Sarah, Plain and Tall; Because of Winn Dixie; Halftime; Pirates!; 3hree; New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve and Young Peoples' concerts. TV: "Unhappily Ever After," "Whoa! Sunday with Mo Rocca," "The Electric Company," "Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris," "Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway," "Julie's Greenroom." Upcoming musicals: Huzzah!; Life of the Party; Dave. Grateful recipient of a Kleban Foundation Award and a Jonathan Larson Grant. Most grateful for Larry and Persephone.

Casey Nicholaw is currently represented on Broadway as director and choreographer of Disney's Aladdin (2014 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Best Choreography), as well as co-director and choreographer of The Book of Mormon (2011 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle awards as co-director with Trey Parker, receiving same nominations for choreography as well as an Olivier Award). Currently represented on the West End as director and choreographer of Dreamgirls. Other Broadway credits as director/choreographer: Tuck Everlasting, Something Rotten! (2015 Tony nominee, Best Director), Elf, The Drowsy Chaperone (2006 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle nominations), Monty Python's Spamalot directed by Mike Nichols (2005 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle nominations, Best Choreography). Additional New York credits: for City Center Encores!, the highly acclaimed productions of The Most Happy Fella, Anyone Can Whistle and Follies.

Erika Henningsen is pumped to be part of this super grool squad. Fantine in the recent Broadway revival of Les Misérables. Kim Ravenal in PBS' "Live From Lincoln Center: Show Boat." Beth in Signature Theatre's world premiere of Kathleen Marshall/ Sheryl Crow's musical Diner. Featured opposite Tyne Daly in York Theatre Company's staging of Jerry Herman's Dear World. Nellie Forbush in South Pacific and Sophie in Mamma Mia! at PCLO. Recipient of Alan Eisenberg Actors' Equity Award and graduate of University of Michigan BFA Musical Theatre. Thanks to my team at Stewart, Ted, Rachel and fam! Twitter @ELHenningsen, Instagram @erikahenningsen.

Taylor Louderman is a little bit nicer in real life. Taylor was nominated for the Best Leading Actress Tony Award as well as Drama League and OCC awards for this performance, and received Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Diva Performance. Last seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots, following her Broadway debut in Bring It On. TV credits: Nick Jr's "Sunny Day," Wendy in NBC's "Peter Pan Live!," CBS' "The Good Fight," HBO's "High Maintenance." Off-Broadway credits include starring roles at Vineyard, Paper Mill Playhouse and the Muny. Thanks to Luna, Telsey, CGF, ICM, Mom & Dad and four little sisters. @taylizlou

Ashley Park was nominated for Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Chita Rivera

awards for this role. Broadway: Tuptim in Lincoln Center's The King and I (Grammy nom.), Sunday in the Park... (Celeste 1, Dot u/s), Mamma Mia! Off-Broadway: Mwe in KPOP (Lortel winner; DD & DL nom.). Tour: Cinderella (Gabrielle). TV: upcoming "Tales of the City" (Netflix); "Nightcap" (PopTV/Lionsgate). Recipient of Actors' Equity Association's 2018 Clarence Derwent Award. University of Michigan graduate. Love to my family, this joyful creative team & cast and to YOU for supporting the arts! Super fetch! For Ruthie, Abby and their family. @ashleyparklady

Kate Rockwell. Broadway: Bring It On: The Musical (Skylar, OBC), Rock of Ages (Sherrie), Legally Blonde (Margot) and Hair. Selected theatre: Mabel Normand in the world premiere of Hollywood (La Jolla Playhouse), Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel (Arena Stage, Helen Hayes nomination) and Belle in Beauty and the Beast (The Muny). TV/film: "High Maintenance," "Deadbeat" and Sex and the City. Kate's first studio album, Back to My Roots, is being released in 2018. She is represented by KMR and Industry Entertainment. Instagram: @KateRockwellNYC

Barrett Wilbert Weed. Broadway: Lysistrata Jones. Off-Broadway: Heathers (Drama Desk Award nomination, Lucille Lortel Award nomination), Found, Bare. Regional: Mean Girls, Cabaret (Helen Hayes Award). Education: BFA in Music Theatre from Elon University. Graduate of The Walnut Hill School. Love to Mother Darling. Always for Kathi. Follow Barrett here: @BarrettWeed

Grey Henson was fortunate enough to make his Broadway debut playing Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon, having originated the role on the first national tour. On television he guest-starred in the comedy series "Suburgatory." Grey received his BFA in acting and musical theatre from the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama. He was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Helen Hayes awards for this performance. Many thanks to BRS/Gage, Erica Tuchman and the entire Mean Girls team. Love to Johnny and Paige. @greyhenson

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

