DEAR EVAN HANSEN Spotlight Announced For BroadwayCon 2019

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen has joined the BroadwayCon 2019 lineup.

As part of the Spotlight series, the panel will feature Taylor Trensch (the current Evan Hansen), Michael Lee Brown (Alternate Evan Hansen; u/s Connor Murphy, Jared Kleinman), and Andrew Barth Feldman (Evan Hansen, starting January 30) in conversation on Saturday, January 12 at 11:15 a.m.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 -- and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. A new deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of "Waving through a Window" is now available digitally.

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. The first national tour is currently underway with performances scheduled across America, and international productions have been announced for Toronto (March 2019) and London (Fall 2019). The Broadway production recently celebrated its two-year anniversary with a special donation to the Smithsonian, where the show's iconic blue polo and arm cast will now be part of the permanent collection at the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

Taylor Trensch (Evan Hansen) comes directly from the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, in which he played Barnaby Tucker. Other Broadway: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Matilda, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Bare, Rent. First national tour: Spring Awakening. World premieres: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Dallas Theater Center, La Jolla Playhouse, Barrington Stage. Television: Nickelodeon's "Nella the Princess Knight." Training: Elon University.

Michael Lee Brown (Alternate Evan Hansen; u/s Connor Murphy, Jared Kleinman) is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut. Regional: Torch Song Trilogy (David, dir. Michael Kahn), Cinderella (Lionel). TV: "Happyish" (Showtime). A graduate of Marymount Manhattan College. Michael recently released his solo EP, Way It Used to Be, comprised of his original songs, available on all streaming services. Thanks to Dave & Shirley Grant Management team, Anthony, Trapper, Badiene and Dan. Love to Mom, Dad, Abby, Robby, Ramona, Mommom and DaDa.

Andrew Barth Feldman will be playing Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway starting January 30, 2019. He won the 2018 Roger Rees Award in New York and went on to win the 2018 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor, from the National High School Musical Theatre Awards. Andrew is a proud survivor of the BroadwayCon Blizzard of 2016 and has attended every BroadwayCon since, last year conducting the When You Help Others: Theatre For A Cause panel representing his theatre company, Zneefrock Productions, as well as winning the first annual Lip Sync Battle with his team, the Big Bois.

The BroadwayCon 2019 Schedule can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change. The BroadwayCon 2019 Special Guest lineup can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

