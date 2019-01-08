BroadwayCon Announces CHARLIE BROWN Reunion Plus First Look at HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE, and More

BroadwayCon is excited to announce that it will host a 20-year reunion with original cast and creative team members of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. Moderated by Dave Quinn (People Magazine), the panel will include Anthony Rapp (Charlie Brown), BD Wong (Linus), Roger Bart (Snoopy), Ilana Levine (Lucy), Michael Mayer (director), and Jerry Mitchell (choreographer) on Saturday, January 12, at 7:30 PM.

BroadwayCon will also offer the unique chance to catch a First Look at some of the most talked-about new shows on Broadway: Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Kiss Me, Kate, Tootsie, and more, hosted by Tootsie's Julie Halston on Sunday, January 13 at 3:00 PM.

The full BroadwayCon schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/Schedule and the full guest list can be found at BroadwayCon.com/Guests.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You