WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

BWW Morning Brief September 27th, 2017: PRETTY WOMAN, Sara Bareilles Teases WAITRESS Announcement, and More!

Sep. 27, 2017  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

BWW Morning Brief September 27th, 2017: PRETTY WOMAN, Sara Bareilles Teases WAITRESS Announcement, and More!
1) BWW Morning Brief September 27th, 2017: PRETTY WOMAN, Sara Bareilles Teases WAITRESS Announcement, and More! WICKED UK & Ireland Tour Announces Full Cast!
by BWW News Desk - September 26, 2017

WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, is delighted to announce that Amy Ross (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Steven Pinder (The Wizard and Doctor Dillamond), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Emily Shaw (Nessarose), Iddon Jones (Boq) and Nikki Bentley (Standby for Elphaba) will join the previously announced Aaron Sidwell (Fiyero) to lead the cast of the forthcoming return engagement of the spectacular, critically acclaimed and multi record-breaking UK & Ireland Tour in 2018.. (more...)

2) BWW Morning Brief September 27th, 2017: PRETTY WOMAN, Sara Bareilles Teases WAITRESS Announcement, and More! Samantha Barks and Steve Kazee to Walk Down the Street in Broadway's PRETTY WOMAN
by BWW News Desk - September 26, 2017

Producer Paula Wagner announces a new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, Garry Marshall's PRETTY WOMAN, which will arrive on Broadway following its World Premiere stage production in Chicago in the spring of 2018.. (more...)

3) BWW Morning Brief September 27th, 2017: PRETTY WOMAN, Sara Bareilles Teases WAITRESS Announcement, and More! Sara Bareilles Teases Thursday WAITRESS Announcement... and She's Not the Only One!
by BWW News Desk - September 26, 2017

It seems Waitress the Musical is expecting some pretty exciting news soon. Composer Sara Bareilles released the second Twitter video clue today to let fans in on some exciting Waitress news that's coming our way this Thursday!. (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief September 27th, 2017: PRETTY WOMAN, Sara Bareilles Teases WAITRESS Announcement, and More! Tickets on Sale This Fall for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway; Register This Sunday!
by BWW News Desk - September 26, 2017

Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will now go on sale Wednesday, October 18, 2017 beginning at 11:00 AM ET.. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief September 27th, 2017: PRETTY WOMAN, Sara Bareilles Teases WAITRESS Announcement, and More! AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Dances Last Weeks in the West End; Coming to Cinemas Soon!
by BWW News Desk - September 26, 2017

The new musical, An American in Paris, was uniformly critically acclaimed when it opened earlier this year. Inspired by the Hollywood classic, it is now playing its final 14 weeks at the Dominion Theatre. The last performance of this celebrated engagement will be on Saturday 6 January 2018. The London production of An American in Paris has been filmed for future release in cinemas, featuring the original cast led by Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope.. (more...)

BWW Morning Brief September 27th, 2017: PRETTY WOMAN, Sara Bareilles Teases WAITRESS Announcement, and More!
Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alysha Umphress (portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-WEST SIDE STORY's Chita Rivera, Carol Lawrence and more will reunite for Dancers Over 40 Event 'COOL!' tonight!

-THE HOME PLACE begins performances tonight at Irish Repertory Theatre!

-{MY LINGERIE PLAY} begins previews at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater!

-THE PRINCIPLES OF UNCERTAINTY dances into BAM tonight!

-And Negro Ensemble's A SOLDIER'S PLAY begins performances tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Richard Jay-Alexander spoke with Rose Marie about 90 years in show Business and her upcoming documentary WAIT FOR YOUR LAUGH!

BWW Morning Brief September 27th, 2017: PRETTY WOMAN, Sara Bareilles Teases WAITRESS Announcement, and More!

Set your DVR for... Will Chase, who guest stars on tonight's LAW & ORDER season premiere!

BWW Morning Brief September 27th, 2017: PRETTY WOMAN, Sara Bareilles Teases WAITRESS Announcement, and More!

What we're geeking out over: We can't wait for PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway! Check out our video roundup of the Broadway leads, the songwriters and the original movie!

What we're watching: HAMILTON'S Jordan Fisher heated up the dance floor on DANCING WITH THE STARS!

Social Butterfly: Audra McDonald explained to BuzzFeed News why her parents discouraged her from playing a slave.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Anna Camp, who turns 35 today!

BWW Morning Brief September 27th, 2017: PRETTY WOMAN, Sara Bareilles Teases WAITRESS Announcement, and More!

Anna Camp currently stars in Roundabout's Time and the Conways, and will be seen next in Pitch Perfect 3. Camp first made her Broadway debut in the 2008 revival of The Country Girl, starring Morgan Freeman and Frances McDormand. She last appeared on Broadway in the 2009 revival of Equus, opposite Daniel Radcliffe and Kate Mulgrew.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




Related Articles

From This Author Danielle Ashley

Danielle Ashley Danielle, originally from Massachusetts, currently resides in Orlando, FL. She graduated from Liberty University with a BS in Business Administration: Marketing in 2015. Danielle has (read more...)

  • BWW Morning Brief September 27th, 2017: PRETTY WOMAN, Sara Bareilles Teases WAITRESS Announcement, and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief September 26th, 2017: THE TREASURER Opens, FOX Announces Air Date for RENT, and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief September 25th, 2017: A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Opens, Broadway Flea Market, and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief September 22nd, 2017: ON YOUR FEET! Tour Starts the Salsa and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief September 21st, 2017: THE SHOW-OFF Begins Performances, LES MISERABLES Tour Launches, and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief September 20th, 2017: WILLY WONKA to Sweeten Hollywood Bowl, KINKY BOOTS, and More!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com