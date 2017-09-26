Video Roundup: Why We Can't Wait for PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway!

It's only been a few hours since PRETTY WOMAN announced it will have the Broadway treatment, and we already cannot wait for it to premiere in Chicago in the spring of 2018 and on the Great White Way in the fall of 2018. For now, here are some videos of the Broadway leads, the songwriters and the original movie to hold you over until you can see the show for yourself!

Steve Kazee, "Gold":

Steve Kazee captured hearts everywhere with his Tony-winning performance as the lead in ONCE and we cannot wait for him to do it all again when he plays Edward in PRETTY WOMAN. Check out the clip of the Tony and Grammy winner showing off his smooth vocals as he sings "Gold" from ONCE.



Samantha Barks, "On My Own":

Samantha Barks has been killing it in the West End for years. Her breakout role was in the 2012 film version of LES MISÉRABLES where she played Éponine to rave reviews. We cannot wait for her to get her Julia Roberts on in the role of Vivian. Here's Barks beautifully singing the classic "On My Own" from LES MISERABLES to get you excited for all the solos she will get in PRETTY WOMAN.



Bryan Adams, "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" & "Summer of '69":

Bryan Adams will be writing the score for PRETTY WOMAN and from the sound of his catalog, we are expecting some diverse genres. Adams has been in the music industry for four decades, releasing thirteen albums. The Grammy Award winner has classic hits that should influence the sound of PRETTY WOMAN. Here is an example of a ballad with "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" and a more upbeat song with "Summer of '69." What do you think Adams will bring to the Broadway table?



Original PRETTY WOMAN Film Scenes We Hope Will Transfer to the Stage:

We love PRETTY WOMAN and we hope that some of our favorite moments will make it to the stage. Here are some scenes we'd love to see, including the classic necklace scene!

Roy Orbison, "Pretty Woman":

Who doesn't know this classic song? Featured in the credits of the movie, it would be amazing if the musical somehow incorporated this into the show. We would love to hear Steve Kazee sing this song!

Related Articles