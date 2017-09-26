Sara Bareilles Teases Thursday WAITRESS Announcement... and She's Not the Only One!

It seems Waitress the Musical is expecting some pretty exciting news soon. Composer Sara Bareilles released the second Twitter video clue today to let fans in on some exciting Waitress news that's coming our way this Thursday!

Earlier today Jason Mraz also posted that he'll be making an announcement Thursday. No word yet on if these announcements are in any way related, but both Bareilles and Mraz sang together on the Waitress concept album.

So, what's inside? Check out the video clues below, and click here for clue #1!

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. Her customers, co-workers, and the town's handsome new doctor all offer her conflicting recipes for happiness- but Jenna must ultimately decide for herself.



Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, the new musical has a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer songwriter Sara Bareilles and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

