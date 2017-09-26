Samantha Barks and Steve Kazee to Walk Down the Street in Broadway's PRETTY WOMAN

Producer Paula Wagner announced a new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, Garry Marshall's Pretty Woman, which will arrive on Broadway following its World Premiere stage production in Chicago in the spring of 2018.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will star rising stage, television and film actress Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite Tony Award winner and Grammy Award winner Steve Kazee as 'Edward'.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and will begin performances Tuesday, March 13, 2018, for a strictly limited 5-week engagement at Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway in the fall of 2018 at a Nederlander Theater to be announced.

PRETTY WOMAN reinvented and redefined the romantic comedy genre by making the world believe in happily-ever-after.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner &Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke, and casting by Telsey + Company. 101 Productions, Ltd will be the Executive Producer and General Manager.

"With a book by the legendary Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will have the heart, humor, warmth and joy of the film, with a stunning original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance," said producer Paula Wagner. "Our director Jerry Mitchell has expanded the narrative and storytelling of this acclaimed romantic comedy. He brings his unique perspective to the story which illuminates the characters and provides a new and satisfying emotional resonance. And finally we found our 'Vivian' and 'Edward' in the gorgeous, triple-threat, Samantha Barks, and one of Broadway's most dashing and talented leading men, Tony and Grammy Award winner Steve Kazee. 'Vivian' and 'Edward' meet under unlikely circumstances and go on a journey that allows them to discover their own self-worth. Self-empowerment is integral to the reason why these two lost souls are able to fall in love and we now have two amazing, charismatic actors with incredible chemistry to take audiences on that journey."

"From the first time I saw this magical movie I felt it cried out to be a musical. Pretty Woman is a classic story with a very contemporary message. I think we all want to fall deeply in love with someone - it is something you never stop hoping for," said director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell. "I got to work with Garry for over a year on this musical adaptation and experienced firsthand his sense of humor, his joy, his uplifting attitude in life, and mostly his love for these characters...I want that to infuse what I am doing with Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL as he is the true heart of this story."

"PRETTY WOMAN is an iconic title, and after attending an early workshop, I was passionate for the Nederlander Organization to host this new musical, not only in Chicago but also on Broadway," said theatre producer and operator James L Nederlander. "This adaptation has all the heart of the film wrapped in a big, musical comedy."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Caiola Productions, Hunter Arnold, Stage Entertainment and The John Gore Organization.

For more about the show, visit PrettyWomanMusical.com.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Samantha Barks (Vivian) garnered rave reviews and acclaim for her performance as Éponine in Universal's film adaptation of Les Misérables, directed by Tom Hooper starring alongside Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, and Anne Hathaway. She received the Breakout Award at Glamour Magazine's Women of the Year Awards, Best Female Newcomer by the Empire Awards, the Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Film Festival, and was nominated for Young British Performer of the Year by the London Critics Circle. In 2008, Barks competed in the UK television program "I'd Do Anything" in which she was one of the finalists in a search for a new, unknown lead to play Nancy in a West End revival of Oliver!. Barks' career on the West End includes starring in The Donmar Warehouse's production of City of Angels, Honeymoon in Vegas, Oliver!, The Last Five Years and Les Misérables. Other theater credits include Velma in the Los Angeles Philharmonic's production of Chicago at The Hollywood Bowl, and her critically acclaimed performance of the title role in the world premiere ofAmelie at Berkley Rep. Barks' film credits include The Christmas Candle, Bitter Harvest, The Revenger and Interlude in Prague.

Steve Kazee (Edward) won the 2012 Tony Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" and the 2013 Grammy for Musical Theater Album, for his role in Once as Guy. Other Broadway credits include Monty Python's Spamalot as Sir Lancelot, Starbuck opposite Audra McDonald in the Roundabout's 110 in the Shade, To Be or Not to Be at MTC, and Edward Albee's Seascape. Regional theater credits include The Subject Was Roses (Kennedy Center, Helen Hayes Award nomination for Best Actor alongside Bill Pullman and Judith Ivey), and Off-Broadway credits include As You Like It (NYSF). Television work includes "Legends" (TNT), "Nashville," "Shameless" (Showtime), "Working Class" opposite Melissa Peterman, "100 Questions" (NBC), "CSI" (CBS), "NCIS" (CBS), "Numb3rs" (CBS), "Medium" (NBC), and "Conviction" (NBC). MFA in acting from NYU's Tisch Graduate Acting Program. He will soon take part in an industry reading of a new musical based on the hit movie The Sting.

Jerry Mitchell (Director and Choreographer) is currently represented on Broadway with the 2013 Tony-Award winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots for which he received the Tony Award in recognition of his choreography, and a Best Director nomination. Recently his work was seen on Broadway as director of the Gloria Estefan bio-musical, On Your Feet, as choreographer of NBC television's production of "Hairspray, Live," and was nominated for an Olivier Award for his choreography in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which he also directed and co-produced in the West End. In the 35 preceding years, Jerry has been involved with over 50 Broadway, Off-Broadway, West End and touring productions, starting as a dancer for Agnes De Mille in Brigadoon and thereafter assisting Michael Bennett and Jerome Robbins. His Broadway debut as Choreographer, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, was followed by The Full Monty (Tony nomination), The Rocky Horror Show, Hairspray (Tony nomination) Gypsy, Never Gonna Dance (Tony nomination), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony nomination), La Cage Aux Folles (Tony Award), Imaginary Friends, Legally Blonde (Tony nomination), which he also directed, Catch Me If You Can and Kinky Boots (also currently running in London, Australia, and on a U.S. tour, with Japan and Korea up next.) He also choreographed both the Off-Broadway productions and films of Hedwig & The Angry Inch and Jeffrey. Most recently, Jerry received the Drama League's Founders' Award for Excellence in Directing and the George Abbott Lifetime Achievement Award from his peers, the latter being especially meaningful to him in that he was directed by the 96 year old Mr. Abbott in the Broadway revival of On Your Toes. Twenty-five years ago, Jerry conceived and created Broadway Bares, a comedy burlesque show performed annually for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. He continues to serve as Executive Producer of Broadway Bares, with a book, website and satellite productions in Fire Island Pines, Las Vegas (Peepshow, which recently concluded its five-year run of continuous performances) and London (West End Bares).

Garry Marshall (Book) was a veteran producer, director and writer of film, television and theatre. His five-decade long career in Hollywood was paralleled only by his passion for softball. After graduating from Northwestern University, he created some of television's most beloved situation comedies, including "Happy Days," "Laverne & Shirley," "Mork & Mindy," and "The Odd Couple." He also served as an executive consultant on CBS's 2015 reincarnation of "The Odd Couple," starring Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon, and consulted on Fox's "Grandfathered," with John Stamos. Mr. Marshall was passionate about live theatre. His play, Shelves, was performed at the Pheasant Run Playhouse in St. Charles, Illinois. A renamed revival of the show, Everybody Say Cheese had a successful run at the Falcon Theatre. The Roast, a play he co-wrote with Jerry Belson, ran at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York. In addition, he co-wrote Wrong Turn at Lungfish with Lowell Ganz, which he then went on to direct in Los Angeles with Hector Elizondo, in Chicago, and off-Broadway with George C. Scott. At the request of Placido Domingo, he made his operatic directing debut at Los Angeles Opera in 2005, with his own adaptation of Offenbach's The Grand Duchess, starring Frederica von Stade. In 2007, he joined the San Antonio Opera to direct Elixir of Love, which received rave reviews. Mr. Marshall directed 18 movies. Among them are Pretty Woman, Beaches, Overboard, The Princess Diaries 1 & 2, Runaway Bride, Valentine's Day and New Year's Eve, starring Robert DeNiro, Hilary Swank and Halle Berry. His last film, 2016's Mother's Day, starred Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Julia Roberts. As an actor, Garry played many memorable roles, including the devil in Hocus Pocus, Mr. Harvey in his sister Penny Marshall's A League of Their Own, and Irwin in his son Scott Marshall's debut feature, Keeping Up with the Steins. He did voice-over work in the Disney film Chicken Little, and made numerous guest appearances on television shows including Louis CK's show "Louie," and TV Land's "Hot in Cleveland." Mr. Marshall wrote two autobiographies with his daughter, Lori Marshall, "Wake Me When It's Funny" and "My Happy Days in Hollywood." And in 1997, Mr. Marshall built a theatre in Burbank, California with his daughter, Kathleen Marshall LaGambina, called the Falcon Theatre, where he oversaw the subscription series of plays and developed his movies with his long-time co-producer Heather Hall. After Mr. Marshall's passing in 2016, his wife of 53 years Barbara and family renamed his theatre the Garry Marshall Theatre, a new non-profit organization, which will promote art and artists as Garry did all his life. www.garrymarshalltheatre.org

J.F. Lawton (Book) is a writer/director/producer of over a dozen feature films. He has written screenplays for every major Hollywood studio in genres from comedy and romance to action and drama. His credits include the iconic film Pretty Woman, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, which began as a prestigious Sundance Institute Lab project. Developed by Touchstone Pictures, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, the movie became one the most successful romantic comedies of all times. His next big hit was based on his original screenplay Under Siege starring Steven Seagal and Tommy Lee Jones. Produced by Arnon Milchan and developed by then Warner Bros. executive Lorenzo di Bonaventure, the movie broke box-office records and spawned a successful sequel. His other films include: the independent drama Mistress with Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and Martin Landau; Universal Studios' action film The Hunted (starring Christopher Lambert, Joan Chen and John Lone); 20th Century Fox's action thriller Chain Reaction with Morgan Freeman and Keanu Reeves; the superhero comedy Blankman co-written with Damon Wayans for Columbia Pictures and DOA: Dead or Alive, based on the video game of the same name, for The Weinstein Company. He created the #1 rated syndicated television series "V.I.P." for Sony Pictures, writing and directing the pilot and numerous episodes over its four-season run. He has been nominated for a Writers Guild of America Award, a British Academy Award, and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Bryan Adams (Music and Lyrics) has been touring the world as a musician for four decades. In 2016, the acclaimed singer/songwriter toured for his 13th album "GET UP," co-written with longtime collaborator Jim Vallance. Less than a month after release, "GET UP" achieved Top 10 in 9 countries. All this shortly after celebrating the 30th anniversary tour of his iconic album "Reckless" in 2014. Over the years, his music has achieved #1 status in over 40 countries. He has 3 Academy Award and 5 Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award, American Music Awards, BMI / ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards, not to mention he's a Companion of the Order of Canada, and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Adams does 100+ concerts a year playing music to audiences on six continents.

Jim Vallance (Music and Lyrics) has been involved in various aspects of the music industry since the late 1960s, working first as a studio musician, producer and arranger before pursuing a career in songwriting. Initially collaborating with Canadian singer Bryan Adams he's also worked with a variety of other artists including Aerosmith, Heart, Rick Springfield, Ozzy Osbourne, Joe Cocker, Tina Turner, Alice Cooper and Michael Bublé, to name a few. He's been awarded numerous ASCAP, BMI and SOCAN certificates acknowledging significant international radio airplay and dozens of Gold and Platinum album awards representing more than 100-million units sold world-wide. He's a recipient of the Order of Canada, that country's highest civilian honor.

Paula Wagner (Producer) is a film and theatre producer who has worked in the top ranks of the entertainment industry, first as a talent agent at CAA. Wagner's Broadway producing credits include The Heiress starring Jessica Chastain, David Strathairn and Dan Stevens, Grace starring Paul Rudd and Michael Shannon, and Terrence McNally's Tony nominated play Mothers and Sons. Through the Production Company Cruise/Wagner that she launched with her former CAA client Tom Cruise, Wagner produced many critically acclaimed and financially successful films including Mission: Impossible 1, 2, 3, Without Limits, Shattered Glass, Narc, The Others, Vanilla Sky and The Last Samurai. She has made films all over the world and her Production Company C/W, was based at Paramount for 12 years. After 2 years as co-owner and CEO of United Artists Entertainment, LLC from 2006 to 2008, Wagner established her own Production Company Chestnut Ridge Productions. Most recently she produced the film Marshall, starring Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad and Kate Hudson. Wagner is a member of the Broadway League, AMPAS and served on the boards of the PGA and Film Forum, and is a Carnegie Mellon alumna and trustee.

Pictured: Samantha Barks in THE LAST FIVE YEARS in London. Photo by Scott Rylander.

Related Articles