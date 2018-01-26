BWW Morning Brief January 26th, 2018: BroadwayCon Kicks off Today, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Casting Call Goes Out for Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY Remake

by Movies News Desk - January 25, 2018

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Steven Spielberg's remake of WEST SIDE STORY could be one of his next projects, and a casting notice that went out today confirms those rumors.. (more...)

2) Full Casting Announced for UK Tour of LOVE FROM A STRANGER

by BWW News Desk - January 25, 2018

Fiery Angel and Royal & Derngate Northampton today announce the full casting for Agatha Christie's Love From A Stranger, directed by Lucy Bailey. The production will launch in Northampton and play for three weeks from Friday 23 February, before embarking on a UK wide tour.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Here We Go Again! Watch the New Trailer for the MAMMA MIA Sequel

by Stage Tube - January 25, 2018

Universal Pictures' MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN has released a new official trailer, which offers a teaser of a song that has never been seen in the original movie, nor the Broadway show, ABBA's 'Angeleyes.'. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Take its 30th Anniversary Bows

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy - January 25, 2018

The longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince, celebrated its 30th Anniversary last night, January 24, 2018. This unprecedented milestone is a feat achieved by no other Broadway show. Check out photos below from the curtain call for this iconic event!. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: New Gods on the Island! First Look at Norm Lewis and Tamyra Gray in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

by BWW News Desk - January 25, 2018

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway veterans Norm Lewis and Tamyra Gray have just stepped into the roles of Agwe and Papa Ge, in Once on This Island.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-BroadwayCon kicks off today at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center!

-Dixon Place Presents L.EAR, an experimentation on language and madness, based on Shakespeare's King Lear, tonight!

-Immersive theatre piece THE FEMALE ROLE MODEL PROJECT comes to Theaterlab tonight!

-Lang Lang hosts GRAMMY SALUTE TO CLASSICAL MUSIC tonight at Carnegie Hall!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our photos from THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's 30th anniversary red carpet festivities, hosted by Sierra Boggess and Imogen Lloyd Webber!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Check out more photos here.

Set Your DVR... The cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will perform on NBC's TODAY this morning!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

What we're geeking out over: A new registration period began yesterday for the next HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ticket release!

What we're listening to: Broadway's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF soloist Kelly Hall-Tompkins has released her album, EXPANDING TRADITION!

Social Butterfly: Anthony Rapp took to Twitter yesterday in remembrance of Jonathan Larson, with a heartfelt message and vintage photo he took during a rehearsal for RENT.

On the 22nd anniversary of the day we lost Jonathan Larson, I share this photo I took of him during a rehearsal. I thank him for all that he has given to me, and all he has given to the world. #RIP pic.twitter.com/1wjWtejqkj - Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) January 25, 2018

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

