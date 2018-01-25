Photo Flash: New Gods on the Island! First Look at Norm Lewis and Tamyra Gray in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway veterans Norm Lewis and Tamyra Gray have just stepped into the roles of Agwe and Papa Ge, in Once on This Island.

Mr. Lewis most recently appeared as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre. Tony nominated for his role in Porgy and Bess, Lewis made history as the first African-American to play the title role in The Phantom of the Opera. He can be seen recurring in VH1's "Daytime Divas" and ABC's "Scandal."

Ms. Gray made her Broadway debut in Bombay Dreams, and her triumphant return to Broadway as "Mimi" in Rent. She is best known for her powerhouse performances on "American Idol," becoming one of the top five finalists on the first season. She also co-wrote the American Idol season three single "I Believe" which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for Fantasia Barrino.

The new Broadway production of Once On This Island, produced by Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold, opened on December 3 at The Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) to rave reviews.

The new production is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown.

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award®-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

