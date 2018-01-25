Casting Call Goes Out for Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY Remake

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Steven Spielberg's remake of WEST SIDE STORY could be one of his next projects, and a casting notice that went out today confirms those rumors.

Casting director Cindy Tolan is seeking actors to play the musical's four leading roles: Maria (18-20), Tony (18-23), Bernardo (20-24) and Anita (20-24 years). All four actors must be able to sing, and Maria, Anita and Bernardo must be able to speak Spanish.

The notice confirms that ANGELS IN AMERICA scribe Tony Kushner is currently working on a script. Joining Spielberg as producers are Kevin McCollum and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

The 1961 musical drama film WEST SIDE STORY was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. The film is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn was inspired by William Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet. It starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno, and George Chakiris.

Released on October 18, 1961 through United Artists, the film became the second highest grossing film of the year in the United States and was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Best Picture (as well as a special award for Robbins), BECOMING the record holder for the most wins for a movie musical.

