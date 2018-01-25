VIDEO: Here We Go Again! Watch the New Trailer for the MAMMA MIA Sequel

Universal Pictures' MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN has released a new official trailer, which offers a teaser of a song that has never been seen in the original movie, nor the Broadway show, ABBA's "Angeleyes." The sequel will hit theaters on July 20, 2018. Check out the full trailer below!

Oscar winner Meryl Streep will reprise her role as Donna in the film, alongside Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooperwill also return as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth return as Sophie's "dads" Sam, Bill and Harry.

Joining the cast will be Lily James as 'Young Donna', Alexa Davies as Young Rosie and Jessica Keenan Wynn as Young Tanya. (Go Green). Also appearing will be Young Sam played by Jeremy Irvine, Young Bill played by Josh Dylan and Young HARRY played by Hugh Skinner. Ol Parker writes and directs the sequel from a story by Catherine Johnson, Richard Curtis and Parker. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers.

