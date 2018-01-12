BWW Morning Brief January 12th, 2018: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Begins Rehearsals, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

On last night's LATE SHOW, The First Lady Melania Trump (Broadway's Laura Benanti) annotates several sections of Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' that pertain to her.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Beautiful Role' in HELLO, DOLLY! on TODAY

This morning, Bernadette Peters stopped by NBC's TODAY to discuss taking over the starring role in Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY!. 'This role is such a beautiful role,' shared the Broadway veteran. Watch the appearance!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Apparate to the Rehearsal Room with the Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD!

The Broadway cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is now in rehearsals! Check out a video of the cast discussing re-visiting the material from a fresh perspective below!. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: The Magic Begins! HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Starts Rehearsals

It's finally time! The company has hopped on their brooms and grabbed their portkeys to hop the pond and start rehearsals for the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Preview performances begin on March 16, 2018 and the official opening is April 22, 2018 at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, New York, NY).. (more...)

5) WEST END LIVE LOUNGE Returns to The Other Palace

On Sunday 11th February, West End Live Lounge returns to The Other Palace for a very special evening. After a sell-out concert in September, L&M productions are back with an unmissable line up including Oliver Tompsett (We Will Rock You, Rock of Ages, Wicked), Danielle Hope (Wizard Of Oz, Grease, Les Mis rables), Cassidy Janson (Beautiful, Wicked), Alexia Khadime (Book of Mormon, Wicked), Matthew Croke (Aladdin, Wicked, Funny Girl), Karen Mav (Dreamgirls, The Voice) and many more.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Victoria Medina's ONE NATION, ONE MISSION, ONE PROMISE begins performances tonight Off-Broadway at the Players Theater!

-The second and third of three performances of THE DOUBTFUL GUEST will be tonight at the Public Hotel!

-The Village Light Opera Group's INTO THE WOODS begins performances tonight!

-The THEATER AND RESISTANCE Symposium will be held tonight at the Elebash Recital Hall, Cuny Graduate Center!

-Trans actor Becca Blackwell brings one-person show THEY, THEMSELF, AND SCHMERM to Joe's Pub tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Watch an exclusive trailer for THE GIRL WHO JUMPED OFF THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN, premiering in New York City January 2nd-21st!

Set Your DVR... Broadway alum Christine Ebersole guests on Sunday's MADAM SECRETARY on CBS!

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive the Monte Cristo Award from the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. The award honors a prominent theater artist whose work has had an extraordinary impact on American theater.

What we're reading: Check out what the critics are saying about JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART!

Social Butterfly: Journalist Stuart Heritage of The Guardian wrote a piece attacking the musical genre and musical fans fought back on Twitter!

All musicals stinkhttps://t.co/DtuqX60geW - Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) January 10, 2018

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

