VIDEO: Laura Benanti's 'Melania Trump' Corrects The Lies Of 'Fire And Fury'

Jan. 11, 2018  

On last night's LATE SHOW, The First Lady Melania Trump (Broadway's Laura Benanti) annotates several sections of Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' that pertain to her and maintains that the book is full of lies. Watch her appearance below!

Benanti currently stars opposite Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos in Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER. The show officially opened on November 29th at Broadway's Booth Theatre and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

Benanti received a Tony nomination for her performance in the 2016 revival of SHE LOVES ME. Among her many other Broadway credits are WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, GYPSY, NINE and INTO THE WOODS. She also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife", HBO's "Nurse Jackie" and "Supergirl" on The CW and starred as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

