VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Beautiful Role' in HELLO, DOLLY! on TODAY

This morning, Bernadette Peters stopped by NBC's TODAY to discuss taking over the starring role in Broadway's Hello, Dolly! and the upcoming new season of her Amazon series MOZART IN THE JUNGLE. "This role is such a beautiful role," shared the Broadway veteran of the iconic character Dolly Levi. "She's a matchmaker, she's a great ad-libber, she puts people together, she makes things happen...she gets what she wants!" Watch the appearance below!

Three-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters will take over as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!, opposite Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder. Ms. Peters will begin performances Saturday evening, January 20, 2018, prior to a Thursday, February 22 opening night.

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! nabbed four Tony Award wins this year, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Ms. Midler), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto). Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaksand choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Image courtesy of NBC

