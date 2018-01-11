Journalist Makes an Attack on Musicals and Musical Fans Strike Back

Jan. 11, 2018  

News recently broke about a Les Miserables television series on the BBC starring Dominic West as Jean Valjean along with Lily Collins as Fantine, David Oyelowo as Javert, and Erin Kellyman as Eponine. The adaptation will not be a musical, which has several theatre fans intrigued but confused.

Stuart Heritage of The Guardian wrote a piece regarding the series that moved fans straight from apprehensive to infuriated. Heritage has used his stance as a journalist to vent some seriously pent up thoughts and feelings about the musical genre claiming "the worst part of any musical has been the music. All the bloody music, swelling up out of nowhere and killing the story dead."

Op-eds are one thing, but Heritage made the mistake of sharing his hard edged thoughts with the Twitterverse and the internet responded with gusto. His tweet proclaimed that "all musicals stink", which no one found charming.

Responses came from all sides and took the form of comments and, of course, gifs.

Even celebrities are getting involved. Check out Laura Dreyfuss and Sara Bareilles's responses:

Well thought out opinions are valid, but just because you don't want to hear the people sing doesn't mean others will agree. Maybe it's time to make like Dot and move on...


  Journalist Makes an Attack on Musicals and Musical Fans Strike Back
