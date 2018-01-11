VIDEO: Apparate to the Rehearsal Room with the Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD!

The Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now in rehearsals! Check out a video of the cast discussing re-visiting the material from a fresh perspective below!

Seven members of the award-winning Original West End Company will reunite on stage for the Broadway premiere: Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy).

Preview performances begin on March 16, 2018 and the official opening is April 22, 2018 at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, New York, NY).

On February 7, 2018 beginning at 11:00 AM ET, tickets at all price points for performances from March 16, 2018 to March 9, 2019 will be made available in a pre-sale via Ticketmaster Verified Fan®, a process that seeks to verify that ticket buyers are not bots or scalpers. Further tickets will be released as and when available from February 8, 2018 through the official website www.HarryPotterThePlay.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The Verified Fan® registration period for the pre-sale will be announced soon. Those who completed the registration process for the first ticket release in October will need to register again in order to be eligible to receive an Access Code.

All those who register and are identified as genuine ticket buyers, not bots or scalpers, will be equally eligible to be randomly selected to receive an Access Code. The selection process is randomized to ensure access to tickets is as fair as possible and is in no way influenced by a patron's Ticketmaster purchase history. Those who receive an Access Code will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on February 7, 2018.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play to sold out houses.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 22 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded production in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards earlier this year including Best New Play and Best Director.

