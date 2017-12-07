BWW Morning Brief December 7th, 2017: THE BAND'S VISIT at Broadway Sessions, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Caryn Robbins - December 06, 2017

We've all heard the old expression 'fights like cats and dogs.' Well a service dog who was present at a recent performance of Broadway's CATS may have taken the phrase to a whole new level at the Neil Simon Theater!. (more...)

2) Dallas Theater Center's Lee Trull Fired Following Misconduct Allegations

by BWW News Desk - December 06, 2017

TheaterJones reports that Dallas Theater Center's Director of New Play Development, Lee Trull, has been accused of harassing a Southern Methodist University Student.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Non-Stop! HAMILTON Brings the Revolution to London

by BWW News Desk - December 06, 2017

HAMILTON re-opens the newly rebuilt and restored Victoria Palace Theatre with previews beginning tonight (6 December 2017) with the official opening night taking place on 21 December 2017. HAMILTON is currently booking to 30 June 2018.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look - Josh Groban Headlines CBS's HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

by BWW News Desk - December 06, 2017

Singer-songwriter Josh Groban will headline the 19th annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH JOSH GROBAN, to be broadcast Tuesday, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Also, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown are set to perform on the special.. (more...)

5) Submissions Now Being Accepted For Tony Awards 2018 Theatre Education Award

by BWW News Desk - December 06, 2017

The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) will once again recognize an exemplary teacher with the Excellence in Theatre Education Award, to be presented at the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 10, 2018. CMU alumnus, actor and producer, Zachary Quinto, will serve as the award's official ambassador and will take part in the selection committee.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE BAND'S VISIT cast heads to BROADWAY SESSIONS tonight!

-Derek Klena, Jackie Burns, Abby Mueller, and more lead an industry reading of LAST DAYS OF SUMMER in NYC today!

-Broadway's ALLEGIANCE, starring George Takei, returns to cinemas today for Pearl Harbor Day!

-THE MUSHROOM CURE, BULLDOZER (starring Constantine Maroulis), EARLY SHAKER SPIRITUALS, and TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY open off-Broadway tonight!

-Anewal makes his U.S. debut tonight at Rockwood Music Hall!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sara Bareilles, who turns 38 today!

Since her 2007 debut, Little Voice, which reached #1 in 22 countries around the world, the Eureka, CA native Sara Bareilles has gone on to release a New York Times best-selling book, Sounds Like Me - My Life (so far) in Song, and five studio albums, including her most recent, What's Inside: Songs from Waitress. Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for Broadway musical Waitress, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics, an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Score, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Bareilles spent some time in the cast of Waitress as Jenna, and she will be returning to the cast on January 16.

