Broadway's ALLEGIANCE, Starring George Takei, to Return to Cinemas for Pearl Harbor Day

In commemoration of the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, straight from its Broadway and cinematic premieres, and inspired by the true-life experience of its star George Takei ("Star Trek," "Heroes"), the Broadway film of ALLEGIANCE returns to cinemas across the U.S., telling the story of one family's extraordinary journey in a troubling time for a nation plunged into war by the events of Pearl Harbor.

"George Takei's Allegiance: The Broadway Musical On The Big Screen," also features Broadway starsTelly Leung (Godspell, "Glee") and Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Mulan).

This event will be presented in U.S. cinemas for one night on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. local time. In addition to the full-length presentation, audiences will enjoy all new content shot during Takei's fall return to the site in Hawaii where U.S. history was forever changed 76 years prior, including new exclusive cast interviews and footage from a special commemorative ceremony honoring the 442nd regimental combat team, the most decorated unit of the U.S. Army during WWII.

Tickets for "George Takei's Allegiance: The Broadway Musical On The Big Screen" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in nearly 500 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"At a time when the ugly echoes of fear and racial prejudice once again grow louder with each passing day, remembering our history becomes critical," George Takei said. "Pearl Harbor and WWII put our country to the test, and while we as a nation rose up to the challenge and fought our enemies abroad, sadly we also turned against our own at home and inflicted on our fellow citizens an injustice that should never be forgotten. It fills me with great pride that ALLEGIANCE can act as a powerful reminder for audiences across America and help them experience and feel first-person the devastating impact that the internment had on families like mine, who lost everything for no crime but that of looking like the enemy who had attacked us."

Allegiance tells the story of one family's extraordinary journey in a troubling time of a nation at war. A mysterious envelope leads Sam Kimura (Takei) back 60 years to a time when he (played as a young man by Telly Leung -- Godspell, "Glee") and his sister Kei (Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga--Miss Saigon, Mulan) strive to save their family from the wrongful imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Sam enlists in the army to prove his family's loyalty, while Kei joins THE DRAFT resisters fighting for the rights of their people. Their paths take them from the lush farmlands of California to the wastelands of Wyoming to the battlefields of Europe, and their DIVIDED loyalties threaten to tear them apart forever. But as long-lost memories are relived and a new perspective is gained, Sam finds that it is never too late to forgive and experience the redemptive power of love.

"It is an honor to be working with Mr. Takei and the ALLEGIANCE team to bring back this popular and timely event to cinemas," Fathom Events VP of Programming Kymberli Frueh said. "Audiences will get to learn more about Takei's personal experiences during that time and hear what Pearl Harbor Day means to him."

"Audiences across America and beyond have continued to embrace the power of Allegiance, its story and its score in a way that has surpassed all our expectations," said ALLEGIANCE co-creator and producer Lorenzo Thione. "Fans have breathed new life into the show, coming out to movie theaters en masse, and celebrating its importance, and we are thankful for such a passionate following. We will continue to bring ALLEGIANCE to fans across the globe and look forward to many more thousand people who will get a chance to see it for the first time this December 7."

