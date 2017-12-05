THE BAND'S VISIT Cast Headed to This Week's BROADWAY SESSIONS

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Broadway's Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This Thursday night, December 7th, BROADWAY SESSIONS welcomes vast members from the Broadway critical darling The Band's Visit and more.

The Band's Visit cast members scheduled to perform include Sharone Sayegh, Rachel Prather, Kristen Sieh, Madison Micucci, Pomme Koch, Jonathan Raviv, Ahmed Maksoud and more.

The evening will also feature a sneak peek at The Garden Street School of the Performing Arts production of A Hoboken Tale, feat. Radio City alums Finn Douglas and Tyler Hentz and directed by Wicked's Anne Brumel, as well as vocalists Kyle Branzel and Melanie Sierra.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is proud of its collaboration with BroadwayWorld, which offers an exclusive look at BROADWAY SESSIONS every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on BROADWAY SESSIONS YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. Visit www.BroadwaySessions.net for more information.

