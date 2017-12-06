VIDEO: Watch Hugh Jackman 'Come Alive' in THE GREATEST SHOWMAN's New 360 Video!

Click Here for More Articles on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie

20th Century FOX has just launched "Come Alive," a behind-the-scenes experience to promote its upcoming musical film The Greatest Showman. The 360-degree experience places viewers in an action-packed, songful spectacle alongside Hugh Jackman, who plays the ringmaster P.T. Barnum, as they explore the musical action throughout the making of The Greatest Showman. Check it out below!

From emerging on the film's set while shooting, to private choreography rehearsals and interviews with Jackman, viewers are invited to join the cast, and be fully immersed in the production of the circus performance that brought show business to life.

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

"The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

The Greatest Showman film will premiere on December 20th.

