Molly Pope, Wayne Wilcox and More Join Constantine Maroulis in BULLDOZER: THE BALLAD OF ROBERT MOSES Off-Broadway; Cast Complete!

Bulldozer Partners in association with Aaron Grant Theatrical has announced that previews of the off-Broadway engagement of Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses, will begin on Saturday, November 25, 2017 and will run through Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street).

The new rock musical about Robert Moses will have its official opening on Thursday, December 7th and features Music & Lyrics by Peter Galperin with a Book by Peter Galperin and Daniel Scot Kadin. Karen Carpenter will direct the production, which features 17 original songs played by a four-piece rock band and stars Constantine Maroulis as the Master Builder Robert Moses.

Mr. Maroulis will be joined by Wayne Wilcox as Nelson Rockefeller, Molly Pope as Jane Jacobs, Ryan Knowles and Kacie Sheik.

Robert Moses was one of the most polarizing figures in New York politicalhistory, and was probably the most powerful unelected official ever in the United States. He outlasted and outfought 5 governors, 6 mayors, and several Presidents. From the late 1920s to the mid 1960s anything that was built in New York City and New York State had to be approved by hiM. Jones Beach, the Verrazano Bridge, the renovation of Central Park in the 1930s, Lincoln Center, all of New York Cities public swimming pools, The Westside Highway, The United Nations, all of the parkways and highways that lead out of New York into Long Island and Westchester County, two World's Fairs, the list of his projects is literally endless.

But much of what he did destroyed neighborhoods and greatly accelerated inner city decay, and almost everything he did was aimed at the growing car culture of the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. Of the billions of dollars of public infrastructure built under his control, not one dollar went towards mass transit. So the urban environment that we live in today is largely one created by Moses - we live in the world he left behind. Today, if you were stuck in traffic on theLIE, or your train to Bay Ridge broke down, or if you are a die-hard NY baseball fan, Moses life's work probably impacts your life more than you realize.

BULLDOZER: THE BALLAD OF ROBERT MOSES moves from macro to micro, from aerial views of New York City, to the personal details of Moses' daily life, from grandly-scaled infrastructure to the intimacy between two lovers. Initially the press portrayed him as a Johnny Appleseed, a folk hero of the common man. A sophisticated and savvy bureaucrat, Moses, to his credit, rode the wave of three decades of federally-financed building programs that pumped billions of dollars into the New York economy. However, using the power of eminent domain he leveled entire neighborhoods and displaced over a quarter million New Yorkers - often the poorest - to make way for his public housing and highway projects. Many began to wonder - was Moses actually destroying the city he loved?

BULLDOZER: THE BALAD OF ROBERT MOSES features musical direction by Rob Baumgartner, scenic design by Ken Larson, lighting design by Zach Blane and costume design by Bobby Fredrick Tilley.

For more about the show, visit bulldozer.nyc.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Recently, Constantine Maroulis starred as Sergio in the world premiere musical production of The Most Beautiful Room in New York. Constantine is also developing a number of creative projects in TV and film, including Tony Nominated work as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening, as well as recently releasing the singles, "All About You", "Here I Come" and "She's Just Rock N Roll," from his upcoming album. Additionally, Constantine recently played Judas in the MUNY production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and Che in the North Shore production of Evita.

Onstage, Ryan Knowles originated the role of Buddy in the North American tour of We Will Rock You, the Queen musical. Other Tours include How The Grinch Stole Christmas and Todrick Hall's OZ: The Musical. He has performed with The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. Off-Broadway shows include NEWSical The Musical, What Do Critics Know?, Caligula Maximus, Tempest: The Musical,and Fools In Love. Ryan created the role of "Mister" in For The Record's newest live immersive theatrical event, The Brat Pack. Most recently, he originated the role of Satan in the world-premiere of Mike Reiss' I Hate Musicals: The Musical. On TV, he was the host of Nickelodeon's daily live program Me:TV.

Molly Pope is a singer and actor whose shows have played Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, Feinstein's at the Regency, Ars Nova, The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, OBERON (A.R.T.), Teatro ZinZanni (Joe's Pub Seattle), and the Adelaide Cabaret Festival in Australia. She is the recipient of both the 2016 Bistro Award for Creative Cabaret Artistry and the 2016 MAC Award for Musical Comedy. She has been named a Time Out New York "Top Ten Cabaret Act of 2008" and 2012 and a Village Voice Best of NYC 2011 for "Best Singer To Turn Life Into A Cabaret." Most recently she recorded her first album, "An Audience with Molly Pope", live at Joe's Pub. She has also performed at The Cafe Carlyle ("Tales From The Jazz Age"), the Afterglow Festival in Provincetown, The Amber Zone at Sid Gold's Request Room, "Our Hit Parade" at Joe's Pub and as a resident artist at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia and The Orchard Project. Stage credits include FOUND (Atlantic Theater Co, Philadelphia Theater Co), Horseplay, or the Fickle Mistress (LaMama ETC/Theatre Askew), Dan Fishback's The Material World (Dixon Place).

Kacie Sheik'S credits include the Broadway, Central Park, West End produtions and National Tour of "Hair" (Jeanie) (Helen Hayes nomination -Best Actress) Dir. Diane Paulus. Off-Broadway: "February House" (Gypsy Rose Lee)-The Public Theater dir. Davis McCallum, "Songbird" - 59E59. Las Vegas: Queen's "We Will Rock You" (Scaramouche). Radio City Music Hall: NY Spectacular ("Alice In Wonderland" and "Mom") with The Rockettes. "Because of Winn Dixie" (Alabama Shakes) dir. John Rando. Film/TV: Blue Bloods, Bull, Elementary, Law and Order, upcoming Netflix Marvel "The Punisher", Julie and Julia. Kacie grew up in NJ (exit 91), is a Scorpio, and a singer/songwriter.

Wayne Alan Wilcox's Broadway credits include: Coram Boy, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, The Normal Heart (Drama Desk Award) and Chaplin. Off Broadway: Suddenly, Last Summer (Roundabout Theatre Company); The Great American Trailer Park Musical (New World Stages); Carrie and The Pride (MCC Theater); Rich Boyfriend (Lion Theater) and A Man of No Importance (Lincoln Center). Regional Credits: Sense and Sensibility (The Old Globe & Chicago Shakespeare Theater), It's A Wonderful Life (Bucks County Playhouse), The Light In The Piazza (Goodman Theater), The Last Five Years (Philadelphia Theatre Company), and Bright Star (The Old Globe). Television/Film credits include: 'Marty' on the Gilmore Girls, Elementary, Law & Order, Mania Days, Under, Interview, and Rent. Mr. Wilcox received his BFA in acting from Boston University.

Karen Carpenter directed the smash hit, LOVE LOSS AND WHAT I WORE, by Nora Ephron & Delia Ephron, produced by Daryl Roth, which won the Drama Desk Award for Best Unique Theatrical Experience and is now enjoyed worldwide. Her most recent work includes the American premiere of Jonathan Dove's opera, Mansfield Park; a 50th Anniversary production of William Inge's Where's Daddy? for the 35th Inge Festival; New York Times critics' pick Handle With Care, premieres of Witnessed by the World at 59E59, Rosemary Loar's fractured-fairytale rock musical, Spoolie Girl, for the Midtown International Theater Festival (Best of the Fest), Wendy Yondorf's ADMIT ONE at New Jersey Rep, now Broadway-bound, and Mary Walsh's Dancing with Rage in Newfoundland, which toured Canada. Regional productions include The Wizard of Oz at Surflight, and The Vagina Monologues at Bucks County Playhouse. Ms. Carpenter was Artistic Director of the William Inge Center for the Arts and Producer of its nationally renowned William Inge Theater Festival, and initiated its new PlayLab in 2015. She served as Associate Artistic Director of the Tony-winning Old Globe Theater for five seasons, producing over 50 plays and musicals.

