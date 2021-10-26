Wake Up With BWW 10/26: First Look at Celina Smith as Annie, DANA H. and IS THIS A ROOM? to Close Early, and More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a first look at Celina Smith in the title role in Annie Live! Plus, Dana H. and Is This A Room? have announced that they will close two months earlier than planned, on November 13 & 14, respectively.

Additionally, Jennifer Nettles has announced an upcoming holiday tour, following her run in Waitress on Broadway.

Get a first look at Newsies in Japan, and go inside the opening night of Fairycakes off-Broadway!

Today's Top Stories:

1) Photo: First Look at Celina Smith as the Title Role in ANNIE LIVE!

by Michael Major

Scheduled to air on December 2, the new live musical will also feature Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis, and Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan. Get a first look at Celina Smith in Annie's iconic red dress!. (more...)

2) DANA H. and IS THIS A ROOM To Conclude Broadway Runs on November 13 & 14

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway productions of Is This A Room and Dana H. will conclude their limited engagement on Sunday, November 14 at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th Street, New York, NY). Dana H. will play its final performance at 2pm on Saturday November 13, 2021. Is This A Room will play its final performance at 3pm on Sunday November 14, 2021.. (more...)

3) Jennifer Nettles Announces 'Broadway Under the Mistletoe' Tour

by Michael Major

The tour comes on the heels of the release of her critically acclaimed genre-defying album, Always Like New for which Nettles teamed up with Alex Lacamoire to reimagine, arrange and produce some of the most beloved songs from the stage. Check out Nettles' new tour dates now!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for NEWSIES in Japan!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Newsies will be premiering in Japan with a new production! The production is directed and translated by Shuichiro Koike, and stars Taiga Kyomoto as Jack, Miyu Sakihi as Katherine, Matsuoka Hiroshima as Crutchie, Kato Kiyoshiro as Davey, Mizuya Dream as Medda, and more! . (more...)

Fairycakes:

Douglas Carter Beane's Fairycakes officially opened on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Fairycakes is set to play a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.

Beane directs the cast of characters which features, Kristolyn Lloyd (Peaseblossom), Mo Rocca (Gepetto), Sabatino Cruz (Pinocchio) Jackie Hoffman (Moth), Kuhoo Verma (Cinderella), Z Infante (Cobweb), Ann Harada (Musterseed), Jamen Nanthakumar (Changeling), Julie Halston (Titania/Elizabeth), Arnie Burton (Oberon/Dirk), Chris Myers (Puck) and Jason Tam (Prince/Cupid).

One night in the woods, puckish mischief leads to mismatched lovers from across all your favorite stories. And what begins as love at first sprite, grows into something more as the feelings from one midsummer night carry over to the bright light of day. So come and sit for a spell. Because in this theater, magic is real.

Read the reviews here!

Check out photos from opening night here.

Broadway Birthdays:

Happy Birthday shout-out to Anthony Rapp, who turns 49 today!

An actor since the age of six, Rapp has appeared on Broadway in If/Then, Precious Sons, Rent, Six Degrees of Separation, The Little Prince and the Aviator, and the revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. His films include Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, and more.

