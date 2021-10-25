DANA H. and IS THIS A ROOM To Conclude Broadway Runs on November 13 & 14

The Broadway productions of Is This a Room and Dana H. will conclude their limited engagement on Sunday, November 14 at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th Street, New York, NY). Dana H. will play its final performance at 2pm on Saturday November 13, 2021. Is This a Room will play its final performance at 3pm on Sunday November 14, 2021. Both plays were initially slated for limited runs through Sunday January 16, 2022.

Ticket-buyers for performances after November 14 should contact their point of purchase to reschedule for an earlier performance or to request a refund. Tickets purchased from Telecharge or with a credit card at the box office will be contacted automatically.

"We are so proud that these two extraordinary, groundbreaking plays have had a chance to receive Broadway life and the celebration they deserve. Each of these plays expands the definition of what a Broadway play can be in thrilling and innovative ways," said producers Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow and Matt Ross. "While we would've loved to run through our original end date, we recognize that we are in a challenging landscape for live performance and we're grateful to have had a chance to share this work. We urge audiences to not miss out on what audiences and critics have rightly called 'unmissable' new theatre."

Is This A Room began previews on Broadway on September 24, 2021, and officially opened on October 11, 2021. Dana H. began previews on October 1, 2021, and officially opened on October 17, 2021. The two plays perform on a rotating schedule at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre.

Is This A Room is the astonishingly true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force linguist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play's text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation - and from these pages, conceiver and director Tina Satter has wrought an extraordinary human drama between Reality (Emily Davis) and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality's life is upended before our eyes, and we're left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth.

Is This A Room stars Emily Davis as Reality Winner alongside Becca Blackwell ("Ramy") as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs ("For Life") as Agent Taylor and Pete Simpson (Gatz) as Agent Garrick. Duane Cooper (Solitary) and Katherine Romans (Men on Boats) serve as understudies.

The production reunites the full design team from the Vineyard Theatre production, with scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Straight White Men), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Little Dog Laughed), sound design by Lee Kinney (Daddy) and Sanae Yamada (Vive la Void), original music by Yamada, and puppet design by Amanda Villalobos (Amélie). Broadway casting is by Taylor Williams.

Dana H. tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this groundbreaking work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil. Deirdre O'Connell reprises her Obie Award-winning performance for the Broadway production of Dana H., with Jordan Baker (Suddenly, Last Summer) as Standby for "Dana H."

Dana H. is by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House, Part 2; The Christians), adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson, and directed by Les Waters (In the Next Room, or the vibrator play).

The production reunites the full creative team from the Vineyard Theatre production, with scenic design by Andrew Boyce (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development), costume design by Janice Pytel (Our Town), lighting design by Paul Toben (The Story of My Life), audio editing & sound design by Obie Award-winner Mikhail Fiksel (Cambodian Rock Band) and illusion & lip sync consultation by Steve Cuiffo (The Thin Place). Broadway casting is by Taylor Williams.

Is This A Room is produced on Broadway by Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow, Matt Ross, Una Jackman & Jay Alix, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Richard Phillips, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best, Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family, David Lyons, Alan Seales, ZKM Media, The Shubert Organization, and Vineyard Theatre. Eric Emauni, Jacqueline Flores, Miranda Gohh, Naomi Horibe, Rob Laqui, Ayanna Prescod and Bria Woodyard are Associate Producers.

Dana H. is produced on Broadway by Matt Ross, Sally Horchow, Dori Berinstein, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Richard Phillips, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best, Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family, David Lyons, Alan Seales, ZKM Media, The Shubert Organization, and Vineyard Theatre. Eric Emauni, Jacqueline Flores, Miranda Gohh, Naomi Horibe, Rob Laqui, Ayanna Prescod and Bria Woodyard are Associate Producers.

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. The only exception will be for guests under the age of 12, or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief. Guests requesting an exemption must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance, or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance. Guests may present proof of vaccination or a negative test on paper or a smartphone. New York State residents, or anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State, may present proof through the use of the Excelsior Pass. Additional information on the vaccination requirement and safety protocols may be found at shubert.nyc/about-us/covid-19.

Everyone in the theatre must wear acceptable face coverings at all times, including during the show, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. All face coverings must cover the nose and mouth and comply with the CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings. The Lyceum Theatre also meets or exceeds all current standards for COVID safety with regards to ventilation and the circulation of fresh air.

Tickets for Is This a Room and Dana H. are available through Telecharge.com and are on sale through Sunday November 14, 2021. Information regarding tickets for Vineyard Theatre Members is available at vineyardtheatre.org.

A limited number of general rush tickets are available daily for $35 at the Lyceum Theatre box office for that day's performance only. There is a maximum of two tickets per person. Tickets can be paid for via cash or credit card and are subject to availability. Seating locations will be determined at the discretion of the box office.

The performance schedule for Is This a Room and Dana H. can be viewed at IsThisARoomBroadway.com and DanaHBroadway.com.