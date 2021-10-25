Photos: FAIRYCAKES Celebrates Opening Night at the Greenwich House Theater
Fairycakes is set to play a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.
The world premiere of Fairycakes just celebrated opening night at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street). Fairycakes is set to play a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.
Beane directs the cast of characters which features, Kristolyn Lloyd (Peaseblossom), Mo Rocca (Gepetto), Sabatino Cruz (Pinocchio) Jackie Hoffman (Moth), Kuhoo Verma (Cinderella), Z Infante (Cobweb), Ann Harada (Musterseed), Jamen Nanthakumar (Changeling), Julie Halston (Titania/Elizabeth), Arnie Burton (Oberon/Dirk), Chris Myers (Puck) and Jason Tam (Prince/Cupid).
Scenic design is by Shoko Kambara & Adam Crinson, costume design by Gregory Gale and lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Original music by Lewis Flinn. Ellenore Scott will choreograph and serve as Associate Director.
One night in the woods, puckish mischief leads to mismatched lovers from across all your favorite stories. And what begins as love at first sprite, grows into something more as the feelings from one midsummer night carry over to the bright light of day. So come and sit for a spell. Because in this theater, magic is real.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at The Greenwich House Theater
Arnie Burton and Mo Rocca
Jamen Nanthakumar and Z Infante
Julie Halston and Arnie Burton
Kristolyn Lloyd and Chris Meyers
Sabatino Cruz, Kuhoo Verma, Jason Tam, Julie Halston, Arnie Burton, Mo Rocca, Kristolyn Lloyd, Chris Meyers, Jackie Hoffman, Ann Harada, JamenNanthkumar and Z Infante
Julie Halston and Arnie Burton
Julie Halston, Arnie Burton, Mo Rocca, Kristolyn Lloyd and Chris Meyers
Kuhoo Verma, Jason Tam, Jackie Hoffman
Alyssa Sarnoff and Charlotte d'Amboise
Melanie Moore and Roe Hartrampf
Nell Benjamin and Larry Oa??Keefe
Michael Urie, Ryan Spahn, Roe Hartrampf and Melanie Moore
Sam Ratelle and Ryan Ratelle
Costume Designer Gregory Gale, Scenic Designers Shoko Kambara and Adam Crinson
Costume Designer Gregory Gale, Hair Designer Bobby Zlotnik and Makeup/Tattoo Design Andrew Sotomayor
Dawn Cowle, Alex Wyse and Conrad Ricamora
Choreographer/Associate Director Ellenore Scott
Choreographer/Associate Director Ellenore Scott
Choreographer/Associate Director Ellenore Scott, Playwright/Director Douglas Carter Beane and Assistant Director/Assistant Choreographer Jeffrey Marc Alkins
Playwright/Director Douglas Carter Beane
Playwright/Director Douglas Carter Beane
Kristolyn Lloyd and Chris Meyers
Kristolyn Lloyd and Chris Meyers
Jamen Nanthkumar, Chris Meyers, Z Infante and Kuhoo Verma
Jamen Nanthkumar and Z Infante
Jamen Nanthkumar
Jamen Nanthkumar
Jackie Hoffman and Playwright/Director Douglas Carter Beane
Jamen Nanthakumar, Douglas Carter Beane, Mo Rocca, Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman, Sabatino Cruz, Arnie Burton, Kristolyn Lloyd, Z Infante, Kuhoo Verma and Chris Meyers
Jamen Nanthakumar, Douglas Carter Beane, Mo Rocca, Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman, Sabatino Cruz, Arnie Burton, Kristolyn Lloyd, Z Infante, Kuhoo Verma and Chris Meyers
Shahil Patel, Billie Aken-Tyers and Luke Anthony Neville