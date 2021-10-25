Photos: FAIRYCAKES Celebrates Opening Night at the Greenwich House Theater

The world premiere of Fairycakes just celebrated opening night at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street). Fairycakes is set to play a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.

Beane directs the cast of characters which features, Kristolyn Lloyd (Peaseblossom), Mo Rocca (Gepetto), Sabatino Cruz (Pinocchio) Jackie Hoffman (Moth), Kuhoo Verma (Cinderella), Z Infante (Cobweb), Ann Harada (Musterseed), Jamen Nanthakumar (Changeling), Julie Halston (Titania/Elizabeth), Arnie Burton (Oberon/Dirk), Chris Myers (Puck) and Jason Tam (Prince/Cupid).

Scenic design is by Shoko Kambara & Adam Crinson, costume design by Gregory Gale and lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Original music by Lewis Flinn. Ellenore Scott will choreograph and serve as Associate Director.

One night in the woods, puckish mischief leads to mismatched lovers from across all your favorite stories. And what begins as love at first sprite, grows into something more as the feelings from one midsummer night carry over to the bright light of day. So come and sit for a spell. Because in this theater, magic is real.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas