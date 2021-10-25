Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: FAIRYCAKES Celebrates Opening Night at the Greenwich House Theater

pixeltracker

Fairycakes is set to play a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.

Oct. 25, 2021  

The world premiere of Fairycakes just celebrated opening night at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street). Fairycakes is set to play a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.

Beane directs the cast of characters which features, Kristolyn Lloyd (Peaseblossom), Mo Rocca (Gepetto), Sabatino Cruz (Pinocchio) Jackie Hoffman (Moth), Kuhoo Verma (Cinderella), Z Infante (Cobweb), Ann Harada (Musterseed), Jamen Nanthakumar (Changeling), Julie Halston (Titania/Elizabeth), Arnie Burton (Oberon/Dirk), Chris Myers (Puck) and Jason Tam (Prince/Cupid).

Scenic design is by Shoko Kambara & Adam Crinson, costume design by Gregory Gale and lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Original music by Lewis Flinn. Ellenore Scott will choreograph and serve as Associate Director.

One night in the woods, puckish mischief leads to mismatched lovers from across all your favorite stories. And what begins as love at first sprite, grows into something more as the feelings from one midsummer night carry over to the bright light of day. So come and sit for a spell. Because in this theater, magic is real.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Fairycakes
Signage at The Greenwich House Theater

Fairycakes
Arnie Burton and Mo Rocca

Fairycakes
Jamen Nanthakumar and Z Infante

Fairycakes
Jackie Hoffman and Ann Harada

Fairycakes
Julie Halston

Fairycakes
Julie Halston and Arnie Burton

Fairycakes
Kristolyn Lloyd and Chris Meyers

Fairycakes
Sabatino Cruz, Kuhoo Verma, Jason Tam, Julie Halston, Arnie Burton, Mo Rocca, Kristolyn Lloyd, Chris Meyers, Jackie Hoffman, Ann Harada, JamenNanthkumar and Z Infante

Fairycakes
Julie Halston and Arnie Burton

Fairycakes
Julie Halston, Arnie Burton, Mo Rocca, Kristolyn Lloyd and Chris Meyers

Fairycakes
Jackie Hoffman

Fairycakes
Kuhoo Verma

Fairycakes
Jason Tam

Fairycakes
Kuhoo Verma, Jason Tam, Jackie Hoffman

Fairycakes
Jackie Hoffman

Fairycakes
Alyssa Sarnoff and Charlotte d'Amboise

Fairycakes
Charlotte d'Amboise

Fairycakes
Paul Kreppel and Bill Hutton

Fairycakes
Melanie Moore and Roe Hartrampf

Fairycakes
Nell Benjamin and Larry Oa??Keefe

Fairycakes
David Pittu

Fairycakes
Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn

Fairycakes
Michael Urie, Ryan Spahn, Roe Hartrampf and Melanie Moore

Fairycakes
Sam Ratelle and Ryan Ratelle

Fairycakes
Costume Designer Gregory Gale, Scenic Designers Shoko Kambara and Adam Crinson

Fairycakes
Costume Designer Gregory Gale, Hair Designer Bobby Zlotnik and Makeup/Tattoo Design Andrew Sotomayor

Fairycakes
Jamie deRoy

Fairycakes
Dawn Cowle, Alex Wyse and Conrad Ricamora

Fairycakes
Alex Wyse and Conrad Ricamora

Fairycakes
Mo Rocca

Fairycakes
Mo Rocca

Fairycakes
Z Infante

Fairycakes
Z Infante

Fairycakes
Jason Tam

Fairycakes
Jason Tam

Fairycakes
Jason Tam

Fairycakes
Ann Harada

Fairycakes
Ann Harada

Fairycakes
Jackie Hoffman

Fairycakes
Jackie Hoffman

Fairycakes
Jackie Hoffman

Fairycakes
Arnie Burton

Fairycakes
Arnie Burton

Fairycakes
Arnie Burton

Fairycakes
Sabatino Cruz

Fairycakes
Sabatino Cruz

Fairycakes
Sabatino Cruz

Fairycakes
Billie Aken-Tyers

Fairycakes
Julie Halston

Fairycakes
Julie Halston

Fairycakes
Julie Halston

Fairycakes
Julie Halston

Fairycakes
Choreographer/Associate Director Ellenore Scott

Fairycakes
Choreographer/Associate Director Ellenore Scott

Fairycakes
Choreographer/Associate Director Ellenore Scott, Playwright/Director Douglas Carter Beane and Assistant Director/Assistant Choreographer Jeffrey Marc Alkins

Fairycakes
Playwright/Director Douglas Carter Beane

Fairycakes
Playwright/Director Douglas Carter Beane

Fairycakes
Kristolyn Lloyd

Fairycakes
Kristolyn Lloyd

Fairycakes
Kristolyn Lloyd

Fairycakes
Chris Meyers

Fairycakes
Chris Meyers

Fairycakes
Chris Meyers

Fairycakes
Kristolyn Lloyd and Chris Meyers

Fairycakes
Kristolyn Lloyd and Chris Meyers

Fairycakes
Kuhoo Verma

Fairycakes
Kuhoo Verma

Fairycakes
Jamen Nanthkumar, Chris Meyers, Z Infante and Kuhoo Verma

Fairycakes
Jamen Nanthkumar and Z Infante

Fairycakes
Jamen Nanthkumar

Fairycakes
Jamen Nanthkumar

Fairycakes
Jackie Hoffman and Playwright/Director Douglas Carter Beane

Fairycakes
Jamen Nanthakumar, Douglas Carter Beane, Mo Rocca, Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman, Sabatino Cruz, Arnie Burton, Kristolyn Lloyd, Z Infante, Kuhoo Verma and Chris Meyers

Fairycakes
Jamen Nanthakumar, Douglas Carter Beane, Mo Rocca, Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman, Sabatino Cruz, Arnie Burton, Kristolyn Lloyd, Z Infante, Kuhoo Verma and Chris Meyers

Fairycakes
Shahil Patel, Billie Aken-Tyers and Luke Anthony Neville

Fairycakes
Michael Urie, Kristolyn Lloyd and Ryan Spahn


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

From This Author Bruce Glikas