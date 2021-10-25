Jennifer Nettles Announces 'Broadway Under the Mistletoe' Tour

Multi-GRAMMY® Award winner Jennifer Nettles will close out a banner year by bringing a night of Broadway hits and holiday favorites to a city near you, with a new tour titled 'Broadway Under the Mistletoe.'

The tour comes on the heels of the release of her critically acclaimed genre-defying album, Always Like New for which Nettles teamed up with GRAMMY® and Tony® Award-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and In the Heights) to reimagine, arrange and produce some of the most beloved songs from the stage, infusing each with her Signature Sound and giving these timeless works of art new meaning in our current landscape. In 2021, Jennifer also appeared as a judge in the hit TBS competition series, Go-Big Show, performed at the TONY Awards and The White House and made her momentous return to Broadway.

Nettles' much-anticipated return to the stage as Jenna in the smash hit musical Waitress will see her playing in a limited run at the Ethel Barrymore Theater through November 24th. Immediately following her run in the musical, she will tour five cities to perform American Songbook/Broadway classics from Always Like New and favorites off of her previous released holiday album To Celebrate Christmas.

Nettles shared, "I can't think of a better way to round out my year than by celebrating the classic holiday and theatre favorites. I have dearly missed my fans and my band and look forward to coming back to the concert stage and celebrating together!"

The 'Broadway Under the Mistletoe" tour will kick off at the Nashville Symphony at the end of November and run through mid-December. Full list of tour dates and venues below. Presale tickets will be available beginning at 10AM local venue time on Tuesday, October 26th.

Nettles is one half of the multi-platinum selling group Sugarland. She has released four solo albums and earned three Grammy Awards, five ASCAP Awards, six ACM Awards, six CMA Awards, the HRC's Ally for Equality Award, and Lincoln Center's Artist Impact Award.

'Broadway Under the Mistletoe' Tour Dates

November 30th- Nashville TN- Nashville Symphony (*Already onsale)

December 1st - Nashville TN- Nashville Symphony (*Already onsale)

December 4th- Atlanta GA- FOX Theater

December 15th- New York NY-Town Hall

December 16th-Washington D.C. -Tysons Corner Center