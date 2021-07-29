Wake Up With BWW 7/29: Broadway-Bound THE NOTEBOOK Musical Announces World Premiere, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Chicago Shakespeare will present the debut of Broadway-bound new musical, The Notebook (March 15-April 24, 2022). The World Premiere production features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson with book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter.

The musical SIX has confirmed that the original Broadway Queens, who originated their roles when the show first debuted in New York, will return to the production this fall at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Get a first look at all new photos and video of Sutton Foster's return to Anything Goes!

1) Broadway-Bound THE NOTEBOOK Musical Announces March 2022 World Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Chicago Shakespeare will present the debut of Broadway-bound new musical, The Notebook (March 15-April 24, 2022). The World Premiere production features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson with book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter.. (more...)

2) Original Queens to Return to SIX on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway producers of SIX, the musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, have confirmed that the original Broadway Queens, who originated their roles when the show first debuted in New York, will return to the production this fall at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay, and the Cast of ANYTHING GOES in New Show Footage!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay, and the cast of the West End revival of Anything Goes perform in these brand new show clips at the Barbican Theatre!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Ariana Grande Leads THE VOICE Judges in a Performance of 'Hopelessly Devoted to You!'

by Stage Tube

She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. . (more...)

5) Photos: See New Production Images of ANYTHING GOES Starring Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay & More!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The West End revival of Anything Goes starring Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay, and more opened Friday 23 July, at London's Barbican Theatre for a strictly limited 12 week season until Sunday 17 October.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Broadway's Next On Stage: Dance Edition, Season 2 continues tonight at 8pm. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House also returns tonight at 8pm with special guests TBA!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Bringing Back Broadway, Part 1- Waking the City That Never Sleeps

Over the next few weeks, BWW is giving you an insider look at the reopening process as Broadway gears up for its big return!

This week we chat with Broadway League President, Charlotte St. Martin, and more about the reopening process from the administrative end, Covid-19 safety, the intersection of Broadway and the NYC economy and tourism sector, and why bringing back Broadway isn't as simple as "curtain up, light the lights."

What we're watching: JERSEY BOYS Returns to the West End

Oh what a night! The return engagement of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys has officially begun previews at the new multi-million pound reinstated Trafalgar Theatre! Opening night is set for 10 August 2021.

