VIDEO: Ariana Grande Leads THE VOICE Judges in a Performance of 'Hopelessly Devoted to You!'

Ariana Grande is joining The Voice as its latest guest judge - and she's bringing her musical theatre chops.

In the video below, Grande sings "Hoplessly Devoted to You" from Grease along with fellow Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly.

The Voice premieres Monday, September 20 on NBC.

Long before millions of fans fell in love with the singer and actress as Cat Valentine on the hit Nickelodeon show Victorious, Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old.

She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.