Broadway-Bound THE NOTEBOOK Musical Announces March 2022 World Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced the return of in-person performances at the Theater's home on Navy Pier. Chicago Shakespeare will present the debut of Broadway-bound new musical, The Notebook (March 15-April 24, 2022). The World Premiere production features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson with book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter.

Known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style, Michaelson is a force in the music industry with four Top 20 albums and two Platinum singles: "The Way I Am" and "Girls Chase Boys." Brunstetter is a supervising producer and writer on NBC's Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning series This Is Us, as well as an accomplished playwright whose work has played at theaters including Manhattan Theatre Club, South Coast Repertory, Atlantic Theater Company, and The Old Globe. Broadway powerhouses Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, Motown the Musical) team up to direct this deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

Based on Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel that inspired the hugely popular film, The Notebook chronicles the decades-long love story between a mill worker named Noah and a privileged debutante named Allie. Beginning with a whirlwind summer romance, their love affair spans an entire lifetime-in spite of the differences that threaten to pull them apart. With music direction by Carmel Dean and choreography by Katie Spelman, the World Premiere production will feature a diverse, multi-generational cast, reflecting the timeless and universal nature of the love story.

For more information visit: https://www.chicagoshakes.com/