Wake Up With BWW 12/17: Further Show Cancellations, MOULIN ROUGE! Casting, and More

Eric Anderson

Further shows cancelled performances this week due to COVID-19, including Tina, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire, MJ, and more. Scroll down for the latest information.

In positive news, Moulin Rouge! is getting a new Harold Zidler beginning in January. The show will welcome Eric Anderson in the role of the club impresario beginning Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. He will replace Danny Burstein who originated the role on Broadway.

Show Cancellations

Performance of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Canceled Due to Positive Covid Tests Results in the Company

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Last night's (December 16) performance of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL was canceled due to positive Covid-19 test results within the Broadway company.. (more...)

MOULIN ROUGE! Cancels Performance Due To COVID-19

by BWW Staff

Last night's (December 16) performance of Moulin Rouge! was canceled shortly after the scheduled start time with audiences seated for the performance, due to positive COVID-19 tests within the company.. (more...)

MRS. DOUBTFIRE On Hiatus Due to COVID Outbreak

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Out of an abundance of caution, performances of Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway are being cancelled through Sunday, December 19 due to the detection of positive COVID test results in the company.. (more...)

HAMILTON Cancels December 16 & 17 Performances Due to Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The December 16 and 17 performances of HAMILTON on Broadway have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases. . (more...)

MJ THE MUSICAL Cancels Thursday Matinee

by Nicole Rosky

MJ, which is currently in previews at the Neil Simon Theatre, canceled yesterday's matinee due due positive Covid test results within its company. (more...)

More Top Stories

Eric Anderson to Replace Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Eric Anderson in the role of club impresario Harold Zidler beginning Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC). . (more...)

NYC & Company Launches NYC Winter Outing Program With 2-for-1 Broadway Tickets This January

by Stephi Wild

NYC & Company today announced details of NYC Winter Outing, presented by preferred payment partner Mastercard, running from January 18 through February 13, 2022, offering visitors and locals an opportunity to enjoy vibrant wintertime experiences at an attractive price point across hotels, dining, Broadway, museums, cultural institutions, attractions, performing arts and tours.. (more...)

VIDEO: Tom Kitt & Brian D'Arcy James Honor Rebecca Luker With New Music Video

by Michael Major

A video for "She Has Hope" performed by Brian d'Arcy James and composer Tom Kitt. Produced alongside Project ALS, the video is a beautiful tribute to late Broadway star Rebecca Luker, who passed away from ALS. The video features never-before-seen footage of the Tony-nominated actress as well as videos of other women diagnosed with the disease.. (more...)

MACBETH Starring Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga Will Now Open at the Longacre Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The upcoming production of MACBETH on Broadway, starring DANIEL CRAIG in his return to Broadway as Macbeth and RUTH NEGGA's Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth will now play the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) and not the Lyceum Theatre as previously announced. . (more...)

