VIDEO: Tom Kitt & Brian D'Arcy James Honor Rebecca Luker With New Music Video

Today, Sony Masterworks has released a new video for "She Has Hope" performed by Brian d'Arcy James and Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning composer Tom Kitt. Produced alongside Project ALS, the video is a beautiful tribute to late Broadway star Rebecca Luker, who passed away from ALS one year ago.

The video features never-before-seen footage of the Tony-nominated actress as well as videos of several other women diagnosed with the degenerative disease. Originally making its debut on The Hollywood Reporter, the result is a touching tribute to all those affected by ALS.

"She Has Hope" was co-written by Tom Kitt, Rebecca Luker, and her husband, Danny Burstein, the Tony-nominated actor for Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The song, which highlights the couple's unwavering love and resilience, is included on Kitt's debut studio album Reflect, available now.

Of "She Has Hope," Tom Kitt says, "The song was co-written with my dear friends Danny Burstein, and his wife Rebecca Luker. Sadly, we lost Rebecca to ALS in December 2020. In the Spring of 2020, Danny contributed a moving article for The Hollywood Reporter in which he described their ongoing challenges as well as a harrowing account of his own severe case of COVID-19. I thought that they might want to speak to their experience through music, and they sent me something so beautiful and emotional. I was astonished by the humanity and optimism at the heart of what they wrote. It's an eloquent testament to Danny and Rebecca and the bond that they shared."

As a composer, arranger, orchestrator, and music supervisor, Tom Kitt's spirit courses through film, television, theater, music, and beyond. He has quietly emerged as one of this century's most prolific composers. He garnered the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and two Tony® Awards for Next To Normal and won a 2021 Grammy Award for his work on the Broadway Cast Recording of Jagged Little Pill.

His body of work as a composer spans everything from Almost Famous [written with Cameron Crowe] and High Fidelity to Dave and If/Then for which he picked up a Tony® nomination. While as a music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator, his influence resounds in The SpongeBob Musical, Grease Live!, Jagged Little Pill and Green Day's American Idiot. Collaborating with the legendary rock band, he also contributed additional arrangements to their GRAMMY® Award-winning album 21st Century Breakdown and their trilogy, ¡Uno! ¡Dos! ¡Tré! Tom notably took home an Emmy Award as co-writer (with Lin-Manuel Miranda) for the 2013 Tony® Awards opening number, "Bigger."

Television songwriting credits include the 2019 Tony® Awards Opening Number, "Live!," Royal Pains, Penny Dreadful, and Sesame Street. Other credits range from the Pitch Perfect franchise, 2Cellos featuring Lang Lang (Live and Let Die), and The Kennedy Center Honors to 13, Hair, and These Paper Bullets. Most recently, The Visitor launched at Public Theater, and his show Flying Over Sunset just opened at Lincoln Center.

Watch the new music video here: