MJ THE MUSICAL Cancels Thursday Matinee

MJ, which is currently in previews at the Neil Simon Theatre, has canceled today's matinee due due positive Covid test results within its company. Performances are set to resume tonight, December 16, at 8pm.

The matinee performance of MJ the Musical is being canceled today (Thursday, December 16) due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the Broadway company. Performances are currently scheduled to resume tonight, Thursday, December 16 at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/rxQeduGrLw - MJ (@MJtheMusical) December 16, 2021

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs. The production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazwell, sound design by Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.

Tickets are available at the Neil Simon box office and at Ticketmaster.com.