NYC & Company Launches NYC Winter Outing Program With 2-for-1 Broadway Tickets This January

NYC & Company today announced details of NYC Winter Outing, presented by preferred payment partner Mastercard, running from January 18 through February 13, 2022, offering visitors and locals an opportunity to enjoy vibrant wintertime experiences at an attractive price point across hotels, dining, Broadway, museums, cultural institutions, attractions, performing arts and tours.

The program will bring together NYC & Company's three signature programs, NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week, and introduce a new program, NYC & Company's first-ever NYC Hotel Week-which reservations opened for today at nycgo.com/hotelweek-creating ultimate value across the five boroughs. Further details on NYC Winter Outing are available at nycgo.com/winterouting, and deals will include:

- 22 percent off hotel stays across the City to welcome the year 2022

- 2-for-1 tickets to Broadway shows, attractions, museums, cultural institutions, performing arts and tours

- Prix-fixe menus at hundreds of exceptional restaurants and neighborhood favorites across the five boroughs.

Give the gift of New York City this holiday season with a trip this January or February, and begin booking accommodations at 22 percent off the standard retail rate for NYC Hotel Week, January 4 through February 13, at nycgo.com/hotelweek. There are currently 115 hotels across all five boroughs participating in NYC Hotel Week, covering a wide range of hotels for every visitor, from major brands to unique independent hotels, and options for every price point from moderate to luxury. Bookings for NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week will open January 11.

"We encourage travelers to give the gift of New York City this year, by taking a trip during a time with lesser crowds and incredible value on premier hotels, exceptional dining, Broadway, world-class arts and culture and more," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. "We look forward to reintroducing visitors to our vibrant city during NYC Winter Outing this year and reminding locals of the incredible opportunities at their fingertips."

Mastercard cardholders can enjoy early access from January 6-9 to tickets and reservations for NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week. Additionally, when dining with a preregistered card during NYC Restaurant Week, all Mastercard cardholders will receive an exclusive $10 statement credit (for up to 10 transactions, totaling a $100 rebate) when spending $39 or more on-site at participating restaurants, subject to NYC Restaurant Week Winter 2022 terms and restrictions.

"Bringing locals and visitors together to explore New York City's iconic experiences is truly Priceless," said Cheryl Guerin, Executive Vice President of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard. "Together with NYC & Company, Mastercard is providing people meaningful ways to connect to their passions, whether culinary or travel or arts and entertainment, and create once-in-a-lifetime memories that no other city can offer."

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has partnered with NYC & Company as a sponsor of NYC Winter Outing, to offset participation fees for businesses across the boroughs in response to New York City's ongoing tourism recovery.

"As we continue along the path of recovery, the Mayor's Office is proud to support NYC Winter Outing, a program showcasing the best of the City's dining, arts and culture, and hospitality, as it returns this winter after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic," said Anne del Castillo, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.

Further details are available today at nycgo.com/winterouting and a full list of NYC Winter Outing offers and participants will be available in the coming weeks. Reservations for NYC Hotel Week deals are open now at nycgo.com/hotelweek for hotel stays from January 4 through February 13. Bookings for NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week will open January 11, for experiences from January 18 through February 13.