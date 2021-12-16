Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MRS. DOUBTFIRE
MRS. DOUBTFIRE On Hiatus Due to COVID Outbreak

The show is expected to resume on Tuesday, December 21st at 7:00 PM at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rdStreet).

Dec. 16, 2021  

Mrs. Doubtfire

Out of an abundance of caution, performances of Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway are being cancelled today, Thursday, December 16 through Sunday, December 19 due to the detection of positive COVID test results in the company.

Daily testing of everyone at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre allows the opportunity to isolate anyone who tests positive for the wellness and safety of audiences, cast, crew and theatre staff.

Ticket buyers for cancelled performances will be contacted by Telecharge.com for exchanges and refunds.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.


