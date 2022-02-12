BWW Interview: Jessica Vosk Discusses Her Concert at London's Cadogan Hall

Best known for having played one of Broadway's most iconic roles, Elphaba in Wicked, Jessica Vosk makes her solo London concert debut at Cadogan Hall later this month. A native of New Jersey, Vosk's other New York theatre credits include Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County, Fiddler On The Roof, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Under the judgmental stare of her dog Fred ("Mom, why are you constantly on Zoom?", jokes Jessica midway through our conversation), we talk to her about her Cadogan Hall debut, experiences performing outside musical theatre, and the sisterhood between women who've played the iconic green witch.

What can audiences expect from your upcoming Cadogan Hall show?

Oh gosh! I've just finalised the set list, there's a ton of new stuff which I haven't performed before in the US. There'll be fan favourites from the album, some Jason Robert Brown and Sondheim, as well as some roles I haven't played before, from shows like Ghost and Six. Audiences can expect to participate, so warm up! There'll be some 'oohs' and 'ahhs' at some point.

I also have a couple of guests, they're both UK-based and they'll blow the roof off - I met Max Harwood [who starred as Jamie in the film version of Everyone's Talking About Jamie] at Neil Patrick Harris's house, and he'll be singing music by a UK-based composer. Also Lizzie Bea, who was in Heathers in London [as Martha Dunnstock], we'll be singing a duet from the show we did together in Atlanta, Becoming Nancy, I haven't been able to see her since we did a workshop together the day Broadway shut down.

You've performed in London in concert performances before but all your major theatre work has been on Broadway or touring the US. How does London measure up?

You know, there's something so special about being in London, the history of the spaces you're singing in, even though Broadway does have its own history. I did a show with ABBA at the Royal Albert Hall [Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus' musical Kristina] - you walk in and you're in a dream, it's the venue of all venues. I looked at photos of Cadogan Hall when I got the offer, and it's so historical and gorgeous, with the church pews, the dome above the stage.

It's so special to come over from the US and meet fans - it's my first overseas travel since the pandemic. I'm constantly reminded that we turn to art to make ourselves feel heard, and feel things even though they're not pretty. I'm sure I'll cry, but I'll save that for the show!

The pandemic's been wildly difficult for those of us in the arts to figure out, and I hope there'll be some catharsis for those coming to see the show as well, being safe in a room and hearing things that they love. There's something extra special and exciting about being able to share all this with a whole different audience in the UK, whom I'd never normally get to perform for.

Can you tell us about some of your experiences performing post-2020?

I started with virtual shows, then moved to outdoor, and then I made my Carnegie Hall solo debut in New York in 2021. It's such a huge career moment - Carnegie Hall is so known for being where singers make their solo debuts - but I thought, "Oh god, they're going to cancel the show". I thought there was no way they'd do this, but they did - there was this pocket of time, before all the variants came in and tried to Mortal Kombat us, where I got to do my show in front of 3,000 people. Everyone had a mask on, which is strange for singers, we're used to seeing people emote, and you just hope they're still enjoying the show.

Playing Elphaba in Wicked must have been a career highlight - can you tell us a bit about what that was like, or any particular moments that stand out?

There's so many standout moments! I came in [to the Second US National Tour] new, which is unusual. It was a pleasure and a challenge to play that role for two years, both touring and on Broadway, and it opened my eyes to how to take care of myself. What we do as musical theatre performers can be considered an Olympic sport: it's singing plus acting plus running around, it's very athletic.

And you're also painting yourself green every night - some of my clothes still have green on them! There's a sisterhood among those of us who've played Elphaba, like a 'Sisterhood of the Travelling Hat', only we get how hard the role can be. I think I'm going to meet a couple of other Elphabas in London, so I'm very excited.

The role itself is a fierce, activist, badass woman. That's why it's lasted as long as it has - it's relatable. If you see it as a young girl, or as an adult, or in your twilight years, if you've ever felt different at all, you see the show and you think "I've been through that". It's difficult to be a woman, feeling unsafe walking at night, feeling like you don't get along with other women. If a young girl sees the show and feels empowered, then I've done my job.

Elphaba also really helped my activism, especially for the LGBTQIA+ community. Bullying's so common now online. I didn't even have Facebook until college, but now these virtual trolls are taking over people's mental health. Elphaba taught me to make this issue one of my standpoints as an activist. On the flip side, boy, did I love flying every night! Fifteen feet up in the air makes you feel like a queen. Even though I've fallen, forgotten lyrics, had wigs get tangled, that's theatre acting, anything could happen - you're like "Oh, my god" in the moment, but it's so funny afterwards.

Tell us a bit more about your activism work. What are the some of the causes you support?

There's a few areas. For the LGBTQIA+ community, I'll be an ally until the end of time, and show up to the protests, talk to people. I've had people call me and thank me for helping them with coming out. I don't think I'm that cool or important, so the fact that I can be a sounding board and help someone in a tiny way with who they are, that's so important to me.

I'm also a 'bubble girl': I'm allergic to everything, lots of things can kill me if I eat them. I use my platform to speak about what it's like to have an allergy, to use an epipen, which saves my life every time I go to the hospital. So many young people struggle with allergies, and want to achieve what they want and leave their house and their comfort zone.

I also started doing a series with doctors, psychologists and therapists, where people could write in with questions on mental health. During the pandemic, so many people found out they weren't happy with their job, whom they were living with, their relationship, when they were forced into an uncomfortable spot by the lockdown. So many people feel embarrassed or less than by mental health, so I try to have open conversations with professionals about it, and show how many people agree and have felt the same way. The more people I can bring together, the better.

A few years back you released your debut album, Wild and Free, with a mix of musical theatre and pop repertoire. How did you find the process of branching out into new genres?

I love it! It's all I want to do! I grew up with pop and rock - my parents opened my musical vocabulary in that way from when I was three years old. I want to bring pop sensibilities to Broadway; if I can mash them up together, honey, I'll do it! I'll definitely be doing my mash-up of "Being Alive" from Company and "Help" by the Beatles in London.

I'm not just a Broadway gal. I've had the incredible opportunity to do four Broadway shows, but I want to bring some of the New Jersey girl too. And I want to show people who aren't Broadway aficionados how cool Broadway songs can be.

After Cadogan Hall, what's next for your career?

A lot coming up! I'm originating a new role, my first time originating something this large - I can't say what it is or I'll be killed, but it's been in the works for six months. Otherwise, I have some big announcements coming up for the summer and some tours between now and 2023.

It's exciting to start this year afresh, with a new team onboard supporting me. The fact that I get to do all this while the world still feels shaky, the fact that I can bring hope and fun and laughter and comedy to whoever needs it, that's my goal until the end of time.

