BWW Interview: Bill Castellino Talks Nightclub Cantata

Nightclub Cantata recently came to the cell theatre in New York City, fusing literature and song into one unique theatrical experience like no other.

We spoke with the director and choreographer Bill Castellino about the show, the choreography involved, and more.

In your opinion, what was the inspiration behind Nightclub Cantata?

The show's writer and producer Elizabeth Swados was greatly impacted by the "world tour" that she did with Peter Brook. Throughout Nightclub Cantata, there are global influences: Latin & Brazilian rhythms, Raga-inspired scales, American jazz & pop, Hebrew, African & invented languages - a surprising combination of the sophisticated and the ordinary. Also, Swados sought storytelling that invites and challenges the listener in a new way. She avoids what she calls "easy" emotions and seeks "deeper yet sparser" expressions. Further, Liz was both activist and visionary - a big motivator of the choices herein. I believe, these things inspired Nightclub Cantata.

Why was this an important show to reveal today?

Nightclub Cantata's organizing theme is "survival." This song cycle inspires us with precise movements, exotic sounds, and poetic stories. Challenges may seem daunting - but we prevail (and perhaps thrive) by engaging our collective spirits and our common tenacity. Nightclub Cantata affirms this. Given the reality of these days, this positive message seems particularly timely.

What do you think the audience will take away from the show? How will it impact them?

Nightclub Cantata remains singular; there is really nothing quite like it. We invite the audience to "lean in" and listen with new ears. It encourages us to look at our situation from both wide and personal perspectives - both global and personal challenges. The show offers a particular insight into many views of the human condition. This unique experience uses words, sounds, and pictures to lift the spirit, challenge the mind, and lighten the heart.

Can you walk us through the process behind the choreography?

The language and music are carefully chosen. These elements are simultaneously minimal and complex. The choreography is designed to support this: sparse pictures illustrate big meanings. The disciplined unison of the movement and dance aspires to power, access, and understanding. The ensemble is devoted to precision. This is the path to visual choices. Swados' layered score inspires the choreography.

It is said that the show combines the "seriousness of a cantata with the frivolousness of a nightclub." Can you touch on that more? How so?

This is Swados' description of the show: "serious" and "frivolous." As Nightclub Cantata addresses deep subjects, it balances that ambition with seemingly silly topics. This provocative juxtaposition invites the viewer to experience life as a glorious balance of the profound and the ridiculous. Swados' understanding of this makes Nightclub Cantata worthy and truthful and fun.

What are you most excited about this show and why?

I have been excited about Nightclub Cantata ever since I met Liz working on the Boston Production many years ago. The raw emotions, sophisticated words, big concepts, and ensemble storytelling has impacted my entire career. Watching this young cast engage in this song cycle, learn the style, process the ideas, find their own understanding, and offer this gift to the audience thrills me beyond description. I feel hopeful.

Photo courtesy of Nightclub Cantana & Carol Rosegg