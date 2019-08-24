BWW Flashback: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Take Final Broadway Bow Today

Click Here for More Articles on WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the two-time Tony Award-nominated, Pulitzer Prize Finalist, and Obie Award-winning Best New American Play What the Constitution Means to Me will play its final Broadway performance today, August 24th at the Helen Hayes Theater.

Written and performed by Pulitzer Prize finalist and three-time Obie Award winner Heidi Schreck (Grand Concourse, "I Love Dick") and directed by Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (The Amateurs, The Light Years), What the Constitution Means to Me achieved full recoupment of its $2.5 million capitalization with the week ending July 14th, and has delivered a full return of capital to its investors in its weeks remaining in the Broadway engagement.

Following the Broadway run, the production will play a special encore engagement at the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater in Washington, DC from September 11-22, featuring the Broadway cast. A national tour of the play, featuring a new cast, will launch at Center Theater Group's Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles in January 2020, with plans to play 40 weeks in 22 cities across the country.

As we look ahead to the show's future, we're also taking a moment to look back on its journey to Broadway!

What the Constitution Means to Me was originally commissioned by True Love Productions and originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions. It opened off-Broadway on September 30, 2018 at New York Theater Workshop.

In January 2019, it was announced that the new play would open on Broadway later that season at the Hayes Theatre.





