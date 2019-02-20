Up On the Marquee: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Click Here for More Articles on WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

The Clubbed Thumb, True Love, and New York Theatre Workshop production of What the Constitution Means to Me will come to Broadway this spring for a 12-week limited engagement, beginning performances at the Helen Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street, New York, NY) on March 14, 2019, with opening night scheduled for March 31. Heidi Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway this fall, where it extended twice at NYTW before transferring to the Greenwich House Theater. What the Constitution Means to Me will be produced on Broadway by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, and Matt Ross.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition money by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In her boundary-breaking new play, the Obie Award winner resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her own family and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship. This hilarious, hopeful and "achingly human" (Exeunt Magazine) exploration breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women.

Written and performed by two-time Obie Award winner Heidi Schreck (Grand Concourse, "I Love Dick") and directed by Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (The Amateurs, The Light Years), What the Constitution Means to Me will feature the full off-Broadway cast including Schreck, Mike Iveson (Gatz, The Sound and the Fury) and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams, all in their Broadway debuts. Ben Beckley (Small Mouth Sounds First National Tour) will understudy Iveson.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee unveiling for Heidi Schreck's "What the Constitution Means to Me" at the Hayes Theatre on February 20, 2019 in New York City.

