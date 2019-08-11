BWW Flashback: THE PROM Plays Final Broadway Performance Today

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

The liberal Democrats from Broadway make their exit.

The party's over, Broadway! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Prom will have its last dance today August 11th. Upon its final performance, THE PROM will have played 23 preview and 310 regular performances. The show has a big future already in the works, however...

The Prom will launch a National Tour in Providence, Rhode Island at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in February 2021. Exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date. The production also recently announced a worldwide licensing deal has been confirmed with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW).

Ryan Murphy (The Boys In The Band, "American Horror Story") recently announced that he will be turning THE PROM into a movie event for Netflix.

Viking Books also recently announced that Saundra Mitchell, author of over twenty books for tweens and teens, has written the YA novelization of the hit Broadway musical comedy, THE PROM to adapt the new original musical into a reading experience that reflects the energy and humor of the show, and echoes its message of acceptance and inclusion. The book will be published on September 10, 2019with Viking Children's Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.

Before it's final dance today, we're flashing back to celebrate all things The Prom and its road to Broadway!

Before it danced to Broadway, The Prom made its world premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia in 2016.

In October 2017, producers officially announced that the show would open on Broadway in the following season. More photos of the original marquee! The company began rehearsals in early fall of 2018.

Previews officially began at the Longacre Theatre on October 23.

And the company celebrated opening night on November 15.

The cast performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, making history as the first LGBTQ kiss in parade history.





